Google Pixel 2: The Latest Rumors And Details After October 4 Launch Date Reveal

As the smartphone race of 2017 enters its last legs, the final contender among the big name brands is preparing for the launch of its flagship device. With the market now saturated with phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8, and soon, iPhone X units, all eyes in the mobile industry are now pointed at Google and its upcoming flagship smartphones — the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL.

Google has done a remarkable job keeping all details about its flagship smartphone secret, to the point where very little apart from its launch date has been announced. Over the past week, Google has revealed that it would be launching the Google Pixel 2 and the Google Pixel 2 XL on October 4, in a special gathering that would begin at 9 a.m. PST, according to a Forbes report. Apart from the launch date, however, most of the devices’ internals and features remain a mystery.

That is not to say that the Google Pixel 2 is shaping up to be a boring device, however, as the most persistent rumors about the upcoming flagships are pretty exciting. Release date-wise, speculations are high that while the device would be unveiled early October, the smartphone would actually go on sale and be delivered to customers later during the month.

The pricing of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL have not been leaked as of date, though expectations are high that the device would most likely be priced at a premium. The first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL carried lofty price tags; thus, there is a good chance that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL would be priced similarly, or slightly higher, than their direct predecessors.

The appearance of the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL left much to be desired, with their enormous bezels and notably iPhone 6-esque frame. With this in mind, rumors are high that the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL would be featuring a new design, possibly with smaller bezels and a redesigned rear panel.

The aspect ratio of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL have not been revealed by the search giant, but previous leaks have suggested that the smaller one of the two devices would be featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio with 2,560 x 1,312 resolution, as stated in a TechRadar report. Such a configuration would make the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL comparable in design with the most attractive handsets in the market while making the device tailor-fit for the search giant’s Daydream VR platform.

Other features that are rumored for the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL include enhanced water resistance, yet another rear-facing fingerprint scanner, an industry-leading single-lens 12MP camera, a Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB of RAM. Interestingly, these specs match the features of some of the most popular smartphones in the year so far, such as the Samsung Galaxy S8.

[Featured Image by Eric Risberg/AP Images]