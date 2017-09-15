Prince Harry Turns 33, As Rumors Swirl He’s About To Propose To Meghan Markle

Prince Harry turns 33 today (Sept. 15), and multiple media sources report that the former bad boy royal wants to turn the event into a double celebration by proposing to his girlfriend, Suits actress Meghan Markle.

According to the Daily Star, Harry believes Meghan will say yes if he proposes, now that the couple has gotten past the tension of meeting the Queen–which allegedly occurred last week–and because Meghan opened up about her feelings for Harry in interviews with the American press.

“We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” Meghan told Vanity Fair.

With everything out in the open, Harry reportedly wants to make things official as soon as possible, and his birthday would provide the perfect opportunity.

Another reason a proposal seems imminent is that the Invictus Games are due to begin in Toronto next week, and ABC News reports that Meghan Markle will attend the event with Prince Harry–marking the first time she has accompanied him while he performs official royal business.

The Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014, are Paralympic-style sporting matches for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel. The Games mean a lot to Harry, as he served in the British Army for 10 years. They also help him continue the humanitarian spirit that his mother, Princess Diana, famously championed before her death in 1997. He will be hosting the opening ceremony for the Games and attending several sporting matches.

Prince Harry turns 33 today as he prepares for Invictus Games, possible future engagement to Meghan Markle. https://t.co/TRUIImr42d pic.twitter.com/X0J2Tf6VKt — ABC News (@ABC) September 15, 2017

Meghan Markle, who was born in Los Angeles, films Suits in Toronto and has lived in the city for several years. She is expected to be actively shooting the series during the Games, but will likely be available to accompany Harry to some events. However, Kensington Palace has not officially confirmed that she will be attending.

Harry and Meghan have been dating since last summer, and there was a great deal of speculation that the prince–who will be sixth in line to the British throne after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child is born–would propose when the pair traveled to Africa for Meghan’s 36th birthday in August.

Wishing HRH Prince Harry a very Happy 33rd Birthday???? pic.twitter.com/vBYnnKg7My — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2017

While that did not come to pass, Harry’s 33rd birthday and the upcoming Invictus Games seem to finally set the stage for a big royal announcement.

Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will become engaged before the Invictus Games? Tell us in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Stephen Pond – WPA Pool/Getty Images]