‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Not Everyone Survived Time Jump, Jason Rothenberg Teases Some Are Already Dead

The 100 Season 5 will not premiere until 2018. However, showrunner Jason Rothenberg teased new spoilers. What can fans expect when new episodes air on The CW network? Apparently, not everyone survived the six-year time jump. That’s right, viewers might discover that at least one character died between the Season 4 finale and the premiere episode.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the post-apocalyptic television show.

Speaking to Hidden Remote, Jason Rothenberg explained that six years is a long time. Anything can happen and on a show like this, deaths are common. The showrunner revealed that some people will already be dead by the time the premiere premieres next year.

“I don’t want to tell you who, or if, but six years is a long time. They were only on the ground for 10 months… and a lot of people died while we were on the ground, and certainly, they’re not out of harm’s way. Some of them.”

On Earth, Praimfaya has transformed the planet into a wasteland. The exception is one small patch of green land that somehow escaped Mother Nature’s fury. Food will be scarce or could be poisoned. Remember, the radiation affects the air for five years. Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) manages to survive, though. Her Nightblood child, Madi (Lola Flanery), also makes it through the time jump.

Some of the survivors went up into space. Even though they are safe up there, that doesn’t mean one of them won’t have an injury or illness. The 100 Season 5 spoilers tease that there is a reason why the rocket is still in space after six years. It sounds like there might be a mechanical problem that prevents it from coming back to Earth right away. Fixing the issue might be hazardous and could result in a death.

Then, there is Octavia Blake, portrayed by Marie Avgeropoulos. With several different Grounder clans, she is leading them in an underground bunker. However, there is a long history of bad blood between the groups. Octavia will do her best to maintain peace. This includes improvising and using a particularly brutal punishment to get her message across. It is likely that there will be battles underground, and someone fans have met before might not survive.

The 100 Season 5 spoilers also tease that Octavia Blake will be a changed warrior after the time jump. Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) will be different as well. Octavia’s changes were not explained. However, it was teased that Bellamy is now a pacifist. Additionally, he will be shocked at his sister’s transformation when they reunite. Previously, it was hinted that Bellamy might have some issues with how Octavia rules her people.

What do you think of what Jason Rothenberg teased about The 100 Season 5? Do you have any theories on which characters will end up dead?

