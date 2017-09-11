The wait for The Winds of Winter continues as fans are now concerned that the highly anticipated novel will not be released until after the final season of Game of Thrones. But is it possible that the sixth book of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series will also be its last? Has A Dream of Spring been put on hold indefinitely?

George R.R. Martin fans are well aware that there should be two more books that must be published to complete A Song of Ice and Fire. The Winds of Winter is set to be the follow-up to A Dance with Dragons which was released at around the same time as the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 1. Unfortunately, the delay of the sixth novel has led to speculations that Martin might not finish A Dream of Spring. Will ASOIAF turn into yet another unfinished series by the author?

Fans are well aware that George R.R. Martin has several unfinished series that need at least one or two more stories to complete. Some are still waiting for more adventures of Haviland Tuf, the awesome protagonist in his book Tuf Voyaging. Will A Song of Ice and Fire suffer the same fate now that Game of Thrones is close to a conclusion?

There is still hope that George R.R. Martin will complete ASOIAF with the last two novels. The Winds of Winter is expected to be released in 2018 followed by A Dream of Spring after a few years. In the meantime, some fans are trying to create the sixth novel with the help of a neural network.

According to Motherboard, a software engineer named Zack Thoutt has created a series of artificial intelligence programs that were trained to write several chapters of The Winds of Winter. The AI has successfully churned out five new chapters with their own twists. For example, it is revealed that Eddard Stark is still very much alive. Nevertheless, it is highly unlikely that a robot will take over for George R.R. Martin in finishing A Song of Ice and Fire.

The Winds of Winter is expected to be released by 2018. Game of Thrones returns for a final season in early 2019.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]