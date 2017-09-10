The Perfumes That Queen Elizabeth, Diana And Kate Used For Their Royal Weddings Are Revealed

While the wedding dress is probably one of the most talked about aspects of a royal wedding, fragrances also play an important role and it has been revealed with the favorite choices of perfume were for Queen Elizabeth, Diana and Kate on their respective wedding days.

Elizabeth and Prince Philip were wed in 1947 and while back then there were no official royal sources to definitively confirm what fragrance the Queen would have worn on her wedding day, it is widely assumed that it would have been a Floris scent. This is because the traditional perfumery has had a Royal Warrant that dates all the way back to the year 1820 and they are reported to still be the favorite of Queen Elizabeth.

While Floris maintain a strict confidentiality when it comes to discussing the Queen’s favorite perfume and refuses to disclose the scent, experts are of the belief that it is probably White Rose, as The Telegraph report. White Rose’s base is distinctly musky with notes of carnation, jasmine and rose. The carnation, incidentally, also happens to be Queen Elizabeth’s favorite flower.

It is worth noting, too, that Floris even designed a special Royal Arms Diamond Edition perfume for the Golden Jubilee which is a newer version of the patchouli and vanilla scent designed to celebrate the Queen’s 1926 birth.

Perfume featured in a very large way on the day that Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981. Barbara Daly, Diana’s makeup artist, has described how right before the wedding ceremony the princess attempted to dab small amounts of perfume on her wrists, but ended up spilling the bottle of perfume all over her wedding dress instead, according to The Express.

Daly suggested that Princess Diana cover the perfume stain on her dress by holding it in such a manner that it looked as if she was trying to keep it from hitting the ground rather than hide the stain, a trick which apparently worked as nobody noticed the spill. The perfume that Diana wore on her wedding day was Houbigant’s Quelques Fleurs L’Original which contains subtle notes of lily of the valley, sandalwood, jasmine and tuberose.

Despite wearing the French perfume for her wedding, it was not actually her favorite scent. Her favorite fragrance, and the one that she wore the most, was 24 Faubourg by Hermès, as Readers Digest report. Diana’s makeup artist Mary Greenwell explained that she never left the house without some kind of perfume on.

“She always, always, always wore fragrance. It’s kind of the final touch of beauty, walking out smelling divine and chic and individual.”

On Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William in 2011, Clarence House confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge chose to wear an Illuminum perfume called White Gardenia Petals, as the Daily Mail reported. Aside from gardenias, the perfume itself has been described in suitably exotic terms and sold out almost immediately after Kate’s perfume choice was made public.

“Fragrant as a vase of white flowers quivering in the breeze by an open window, this is a delicate and nuanced scent. he top note of coconut evokes a seaside location, while heart notes of muguet, ylang ylang and jasmine breeze bring a trio of white flowers into play. Amber wood underscores this capricious and light bouquet.”

Hairdresser Michael Boadi was the man responsible for creating the Illiminum line and even Michelle Obama is reported to be a huge fan of his perfumes, having purchased several of his fragrances.

Queen Elizabeth, Diana and Kate are all very unique individuals, and the different perfumes that they chose to wear to celebrate their wedding days all reflect this.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]