Watch Cincinnati Vs. Michigan Football Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Latest Game Odds

College football fans will get to watch Cincinnati vs. Michigan football live streaming online and on television as the unranked Bearcats try to upset the No. 8 team in the nation. The Michigan Wolverines will be looking to follow up their opening weekend victory over the No. 17 Florida Gators with a win over a Bearcats team that has yet to face defensive pressure like Michigan will offer. However, Cincinnati has quarterback Hayden Moore back for this season after he missed half of last season. Today he gets to test his skills versus a formidable Michigan team that held a ranked Florida team to just 11 yards rushing and under 200 yards total offense for the game.

It could be a long day for the Bearcats, though, as they enter today’s game after last week’s 51-6 victory over Austin Peay. The win put Cincinnati at 1-0, but as Cincinnati.com’s Tom Groeschen indicated, the Bearcats showed an inability to run the ball and also gave up 224 yards on the ground to an Austin Peay team that’s nowhere near the Top 25 polls. Michigan will provide a far more capable opponent that will look to smolder the Bearcats with their defense and utilize their weapons on the ground offensively.

The fact that Michigan was able to defeat a ranked opponent on a neutral site last week gives them serious momentum, too. In their 16-point win over Florida, quarterback Wilton Speight was 11 for 25 with 181 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Ty Isaac had 11 carries for 114 yards while Chris Evans had 22 carries for 78 yards. A quartet of receivers combined for over 200 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions. Basically, the Wolverines will have plenty of weapons and a defense that will give Cincinnati a load of problems Saturday.

The Michigan Wolverines enter this game favored by as much as 35 points on the point spread, per Odds Shark. There aren’t too many moneyline bets to be found due to the large spread. For the over/under, bettors are looking at 50 or 51 points total for the game, depending on the sportsbook one looks at.

Saturday’s Cincinnati vs. Michigan football game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. Eastern Time Start. Live televised game coverage will be shown on the ABC network and its affiliate channels around the United States. There is live streaming available in select major cities of the country thanks to the ABC Live portion of their website.

Additionally, most cable and satellite subscribers in the nation who have ESPN as part of their TV provider package can watch the game on a live feed. Viewers will need to log into the WatchESPN website or any compatible mobile apps to do so since today’s game is offered on the ESPN3 channel.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]