3-Year-Old Comes Home With ‘Unexplained Injuries’ — Family’s Lawsuit Exposes Ongoing Abuse at Daycare

Parents leave their children at daycare expecting them to be safe, but that expectation for one Texas family became a nightmare. A family filed a lawsuit against a Frisco daycare after their 3-year-old son came home with unexplained injuries and a hole in his lip.

Texas daycare center Kids ‘R’ Kids is facing a lawsuit after the parents of a 3-year-old alleged that their son was physically harmed, mistreated, and injured by the caregivers at the center. The legal petition was filed by The Button Law Firm on May 1 in Collin County on behalf of parents Alexus Benavidez and Rauf Scott.

They accused the daycare of maintaining a “chaotic and uncontrolled” environment where children were allegedly subjected to aggressive discipline methods. Reportedly, the staff at Kids ‘R’ Kids were caught on surveillance camera “pulling, yanking, shoving, and striking” the kids.

According to Law & Crime, the petition says caregivers not only hurt children themselves but also let them fight each other. It also describes an “aggressive and inappropriate physical handling of the young children” in the facility’s 3-year-old class.

The petition recounts:

“Prior to learning about the incidents … Alexus and Rauf had begun noticing unexplained injuries and marks on [their son], including at one point a busted lip where his teeth had gone through the inside of his lip.”

When they inquired about the incident, they never received “clear answers” but were “reassured everything was normal, everyday injuries from kid play.”

The lawsuit also alleges that owner Vijaykumar Selvaraj Elango and his wife deleted the surveillance footage. This footage was tied to the incidents in question.

This is the second lawsuit filed against Kids ‘R’ Kids since March 2026.

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The parents are understood to have first learned about the alleged abuse in July 2024. The petition stated:

“One evening, in early July 2024, Alexus received disturbing news from a Kids ‘R’ Kids management staff member.”

“The Kids ‘R’ Kids manager informed Alexus that she would be contacted by an abuse and neglect investigator from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) the following day because [their son], along with several other children, was observed several weeks earlier being subjected to repeated inappropriate discipline and mistreatment by the Kids ‘R’ Kids caregivers in his class.”

The daycare management was already aware of the incident after another parent raised concerns about the staff’s behavior. They reviewed the surveillance footage, and the parent later removed their child from the facility.

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Reportedly, investigators have reviewed about 15 videos that allegedly show caregivers using excessive force against children. In a clip from June 2024, caregivers were seen yanking the boy by his arms, spanking him, and smacking him.

In another clip, a caregiver was seen “forcefully shoving” the child into a chair. This caused the child’s leg injury, and he started bleeding, which the caregivers ignored too.

What’s shocking is how the accused owner, Elango, and his wife failed to immediately notify state authorities or the parents of the affected children. They also let the staff off with a warning and allowed them to continue working at the center.

Benavidez later spoke publicly about the lawsuit in a statement to Law & Crime. Separately, Elango denied knowledge of the alleged video deletion and said the accusations were “very painful” to hear.