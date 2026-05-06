20-Year-Old National Guard Member Was Killed After a Party — FBI Offers Huge Reward for Suspect

The FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for the arrest of alleged gang member Joseph “Troubles” Matos. The FBI had previously issued a reward of $10,000, which was later increased to $25,000 and has since been doubled. National Guardsman Chrys Carvajal was shot to death on July 3, 2021. The incident occurred in Belmont Cragin, Chicago, Illinois. The FBI claims that Carvajal was gunned down by Matos and another gang member, Gary Roberson.

The #FBI offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Joseph Matos, #wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a National Guard member in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, on July 3, 2021:… pic.twitter.com/kj7bGWS1vk — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) December 17, 2025

Chrys Carvajal was just 20 years old at the time of the shooting. According to the official website of the FBI, “The victim had just graduated from basic training and was walking to his car after leaving a party over the Fourth of July weekend when he was alleged to have been shot and killed by Matos and a fellow gang member.”

He was rushed to the hospital immediately after. However, he succumbed to his wounds and passed away. According to WGNTV, Carvajal was killed by the two gang members to climb the ranks of the Milwaukee Kings street gang. Following the brutal killing, Roberson was taken into custody and is now awaiting trial. Matos, on the other hand, is still on the run, with a warrant being issued for his arrest on May 14, 2024.

The FBI has described Matos as a Latino man, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, who weighs about 220 pounds. The FBI has also published a list of tattoos Matos has. He has the numbers “1300” tattooed on the left side of his neck and “M-Town Kings” on the right side of his neck. Matos has the words “Move in Silence” tattooed on his right hand and “Trust no one” tattooed on his left hand.

He also has the words “Most Wanted” tattooed on his belly, along with a tattoo of “Jesus Christopher Matos” on his chest. While awaiting justice, Carvajal’s sister, Jennifer Ramirez, spoke about the brutal killing of her brother. “He was off serving and protecting our country, and for him to come home – and not even a month of him being home – you killed my brother, and now my family is broken.” Ramirez said.

Weeks after the murder took place, Cook County State’s Attorney stated that there wasn’t enough evidence to file charges. Carvajal’s family was furious at the decision and demanded justice. “What message are you sending to our younger generation?” Jennifer Ramirez said at the time. “That it’s okay to commit a crime and get away with it?”

The FBI has doubled its reward for information leading to the capture of Joseph Matos, charged with killing a National Guardsman in Belmont Cragin on the Fourth of July 2021. Local prosecutors refused to file charges 5 years ago. The feds didn't.https://t.co/IXHNv8d0O8 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) April 22, 2026

Alderman Gilbert Villegas, who is a veteran, stood alongside the family and demanded justice for the victim. The family eventually got justice with the arrest of Roberson and the FBI announcing a reward for Matos. “I am appreciative the Federal Bureau of Investigation has increased the reward from $25,000 to $50,000,” Villegas, a veteran, who stands alongside the family, said. “To think of a young man that raised his right hand to defend his country, and willing to die for his country, only to find himself dying here in a war on the streets of Chicago, has really, really hurt us.”