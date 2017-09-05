‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script: Who Will Jaime Lannister Kill Next? [Spoilers]

A Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script continues to circulate online as Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shares his hopes for his character, Jaime Lannister, the Kingslayer.

Fans of the hit HBO TV series have always been eager to see Jaime, Tywin Lannister’s golden boy, switch sides and realize that his twin sister-slash-lover Cersei has already become mad of power after the death of all their children.

Warning: Season 7 finale details and possible Season 8 spoilers ahead.

During the course of the show, viewers saw the character’s transformation from being the love-struck who pushed Bran Stark out of a tower to protect his secret relationship, to the knight-in-shining-armor who saved Brienne of Tarth from being raped even if it caused him his hand.

Quite noticeably, Jaime has failed to live up to his moniker “The Kingslayer” since Season 1 as his king kill count dropped to a staggering zero since the Mad King’s death.

Now, the alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script featured in the Inquisitr reveals that Jaime Lannister will once again slay another king as well as a queen in the upcoming final season of HBO’s highest grossing series.

Based on the spoilers, Jaime is set to deliver the final blow to the Night King using a dagger made of Dragonglass while Jon Snow and Daenerys’ remaining dragons, Drogon and Rhaegal, distract the undead invader.

After downing the Mother of Dragons, the Night King charged at her with an intent to kill. While he may actually succeed in killing Daenerys, the icy villain will also face the Kingslayer and Jon who has just been proclaimed the new King of the Seven Kingdoms in the process.

The alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script, which emerged on Facebook before the Season 7 finale was aired, confirmed as much in terms of Jaime’s fate and revealed more about what he will be doing next in the show’s final season: fulfilling his moniker as the Kingslayer.

During the battle, Jon fights off the Night King who is charging at a wounded Daenerys when Jaime swoops in on his horse and knocks the icy sword off of their foe’s hand. From there, he stabs the Night King with Dragonglass, which turns him into a human who is later burned by the dragons.

But while this may be his biggest kill in the show, Jaime Lannister is set to slay another aspiring ruler of the Seven Kingdoms as stated in the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

In the Season 7 finale, viewers saw Jaime turn his back on Cersei after she revealed her plan to abandon Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in the Great War against the White Walkers even after promising to send her troops to aid them in battle.

Speaking to Esquire, Coster-Waldau explained what went on in Jaime’s mind during her last conversation with his sister in the Season 7 finale, something that appeared more parallel to the alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script despite doubts about its veracity.

“Finally, he saw what everyone else had been seeing. Or finally he’d had enough,” he said.

“Fundamentally, it’s the wrong thing on any moral scale that he knows. She also has no respect for him. He’s just there to do what she says. She shows so little respect for him as a human being, as a counselor, as a partner, for everything. He’s had enough.”

He also talked about where his character is headed after viewers saw him cover his golden hand and head off on his horse.

“He has to get to some sort of commander, whether it be Jon Snow or someone else in charge.”

When he reaches and finally make allies with the King in the North, he is later forced to do something he never thought he would actually do: kill Cersei.

According to the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script, Jaime will head to King’s Landing where his sister is cooped up after the events of Season 7. Apparently, he headed there to ask for her help once again—this time to lend him and his new allies, Jon and Dany, her remaining wildfire which they intend to use to disintegrate a huge chunk of the army of the undead.

However, when they finally meet face-to-face, she orders The Mountain to attack his beloved brother. Flustered and shocked by her decision, Jaime battles and kills the undead monster that has been doing Cersei’s bidding and turned to her in the end. He kills her with his bare hands, finally ending the Mad Queen and fulfilling the prophecy of her death.

Of course, all information from the alleged Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script should be taken with a grain of salt as there have been doubts about the document’s authenticity, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

What we do know is that the show’s final season isn’t set to premiere until the last quarter of 2018 or early in 2019, based on a report from the Hollywood Reporter.

“Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take,” HBO boss Casey Bloys told the outlet.

“The shooting is complicated enough — on different continents, with all the technical aspects — and the special effects are a whole other production period that we’re trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this.”

