Jamie Foxx Spotted Flirting With Olivia Munn! Did He Ditch Katie Holmes?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have kept many people guessing if they are still dating or have already split because both act like they are single in public. Just recently, the 49-year-old actor was spotted getting flirty with Olivia Munn at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas.

According to Life & Style, Foxx and the 37-year-old actress got extremely playful with each other at the magenta carpet of the sporting event. Jamie’s arm was around Olivia’s waist and he held her really close as they posed for the photographers. The Newsroom star even pretended to give the award-winning actor an uppercut to the chin. Fans can’t help but worry about how Katie would have felt once she saw her alleged boyfriend flirting with another girl.

Jamie Foxx and Olivia Munn’s closeness at the boxing match sparked romance rumors, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that they are not dating. The former model reportedly arrived at the event by herself and was posing for photos when the Annie star walked onto the red carpet. She waved at him and the photographers asked them to pose together.

Jamie and Olivia reportedly had a similar encounter at the Hollywood Domino Gala back in 2010. Probably that’s why the two were comfortable around each other when they posed in front of the camera.

However, their closeness didn’t develop into a romantic relationship, so that’s why the mother of Suri Cruise has nothing to worry about. Despite the public flirting, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes reportedly didn’t break up. According to E! News, the 38-year-old actress and her boyfriend are still going strong. An insider revealed that they are really happy and very much in love with each other. The couple allegedly continues to do their own thing and keep a low-profile relationship.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor was spotted at The Commons at Calabasas in southern California last week. The Dawson’s Creek alum and her daughter from Tom Cruise were also seen at the retail center around the same time. Jamie reportedly bought some desserts at Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt before leaving the place and driving towards the direction of Katie’s home.

A few months ago, Foxx and Holmes were caught enjoying a romantic dinner in New York. Since then, it has become more difficult to catch the lovers together at the same place at the same time. Not until recently in Calabasas, which could mean that they didn’t break up.

It’s been years since Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx sparked dating rumors but until now, they still haven’t made their relationship public. A source revealed that the couple will not at any time talk about their romance. They reportedly prefer to keep their life private. Katie probably had learned her lesson from her high-profile marriage with Tom.

