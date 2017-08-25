iPhone 8 Release Date Rumored On September 12, Comes With A $1,000 Price Tag

Samsung is enjoying the spotlight for now, but it won’t be long until Apple takes it with the iPhone 8. The 10th anniversary iPhone is expected to be released alongside its siblings, the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, in September, but it will most likely shine brighter because of its new design, features, and price tag.

iPhone 8 Is Coming, But Can You Afford It?

The anticipation is high for the iPhone 8, but that may soon be met with disappointment as it will reportedly come with a high price. According to The New York Times, the premium model will cost at least $999, which is over $200 more expensive than the 32GB model of the iPhone 7 Plus.

Is it worth it? The answer is up to you. For that price, you’ll get a handsome phone that does away with bezels and a physical home button, allowing the 5.8-inch OLED display to take up as much space as it can find. You’ll also get a dual-camera set-up that has Augmented Reality capabilities along with a 3D front camera for better facial recognition. Wireless charging is also coming to the iPhone for the first time. According to reports, the S models will also have this feature.

Foxconn's internal name of the new #iPhone8 color is "Blush Gold" (腮红金)

Barcode says "Blush Gold 64GB / 128GB" pic.twitter.com/MZPTfVAr2P — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 12, 2017

Telegraph reports that the iPhone 8 chassis is also most likely a factor in the price hike. The special edition iPhone is reportedly made of glass panels on the front and back, glued to a steel frame. Thankfully, the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will be more affordable. While they will also adopt the glass panels, they are retaining the aluminum frame from the current models.

iPhone 8 Release Date Set For September 12?

Carrier sources of Mac4Ever(via 9to5Mac) revealed that the iPhone 8, 7s, and 7s Plus are going to be revealed on September 12, which is in line with predictions. Pre-orders would then begin within the same week, presumably on September 15, if the leak is true.

iPhone 8, 7S+ & 7S Models Hands On! All Colors Including Blush Gold Copper. https://t.co/nqaOnvKxAD pic.twitter.com/Dyn8QA4l31 — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 16, 2017

However, it’s best to take this rumor with a grain of salt. Apple has yet to announce the official iPhone 8 release date, and as the article noted, there are no other reports that back up this information. On the other hand, there is no other rumored release date as well.

Whenever the iPhone 8 releases though, make sure you have $1,000 on-hand if you want to be the first to have one.

[Featured Image by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images]