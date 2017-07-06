Fourteen Killed In Newest Clash Between El Chapo’s Sinaloa Cartel And A Rival Gang

Violence in Sinaloa, Mexico, keeps escalating as 14 people were killed in a clash between rival gangs — one of them, the infamous Sinaloa Cartel which was once lead by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Even though El Chapo has been in prison since January 2016 and was extradited to the United States on January 2017, now awaiting trial for his multiple drug-related crimes, the Sinaloa Cartel is still very active. There is a high chance that it still has him as top leader after it was discovered that his alleged mistress, Lucero Sanchez Lopez, was facilitating the communication between him and the rest of the cartel’s top officials.

Fourteen bodies were recovered from a bloody scene that resulted from a territorial clash between the Sinaloa Cartel and La Linea, a rival gang. Although it was originally reported that the death toll was 26, Mexican authorities revised their statement and mentioned that only 14 bodies had been found so far.

With many injured, though, the death toll could most certainly rise, especially considering the extent of their injuries.

The clash occurred earlier this morning in Las Varas, a small town northwest of Culiacan — the state capital. It happened in a particular location known for its marijuana and poppy seed production, so it is likely that the confrontation was the result of a turf war.

BREAKING: At least 26 people were killed in a clash between the La Linea gang and the Sinaloa cartel in northern Mexico. — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 5, 2017

When police officers made an appearance at the site, they were received with gunshots — over 20 assault rifles were found at the scene — but there have been no reported casualties from their side this time. Three gunmen were arrested after the deadly clash, but there could possibly be more people involved in the shooting.

The news of this deadly attack comes after 19 men were killed just last weekend. The previous clash was between the Sinaloa Cartel and the authorities, who responded to a shooting at a department store that left two men killed. The confrontation between the Sinaloa Cartel and the authorities resulted in 17 more dead.

It is still very possible that El Chapo is somehow ordering these attacks, even from prison. And while his mistress has been arrested, he will probably find a new way to communicate with the rest of the cartel, so it’s safe to say that violence in Sinaloa will continue escalating as more gangs try to fight the Sinaloa Cartel for their territory.

[Featured Image by Eduardo Verdugo/AP Images]