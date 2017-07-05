Emilia Clarke Will Not Return For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel/Sequel, Even If Daenerys Lives

The fate of Daenerys Targaryen may still be in question, but Emilia Clarke said that she will be done with the show after the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

As reported by the Inquisitr in June, Clarke has eluded that Daenerys will not die, but that may be misinformation. No one seems to be guaranteed survival in this series.

Many fans have expressed their displeasure with the fact the series will be completed next year after Season 8, but showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have said that given the robust universe writer George R.R. Martin created, there is always room for sequels and prequels.

“I mean, I have no doubt there’ll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else,” she told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “But I am doing one more season. And then that’ll be it.”

Daenerys Targaryen has had quite an evolution during the course of Game of Thrones. This silver-haired beauty began as a teenage political refugee who is sold into marriage to a barbaric warlord. Surprisingly, after a rocky start, their union turned out to be a happy, albeit short romance. After her abusive brother Viserys was killed after being rude and stupid, she gets even stronger. After the death of her husband, she joins the pyre with some fossilized dragon eggs, and lo and behold, the Mother of Dragons is born.

After Season 1, she was left with dragons and a few followers, but not much else. Over the next few years, she grew even more powerful and freed many slaves along the way. However, the road to success wasn’t an easy one. She created some enemies along the way and had a few lessons to learn on how to lead. By the end of Season 6, she had become an unstoppable force and was on her way to take back the Iron Throne with a huge army and three powerful dragons.

Thirty-year-old English actor Clarke was born in London and studied at Drama Centre London, where she was involved in many stage productions. Her first professional roles were in commercials and a short film, but then she landed a gig on the British soap called Doctors. In 2010, she starred in Syfy’s film Triassic Attack. Just one year later, she won the role of Daenerys, a role for which she has been nominated for many acting awards. In March of 2013, she made her Broadway debut in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and had a starring role in 2016 film Me Before You.

While she likely still has one more season of GOT ahead of her, she has been cast in a leading role for the new Star Wars/Han Solo anthology film.

We still have some more time with Clarke, as Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on July 16.

Clarke has also stated that she’s not sure how she’ll feel once Game of Thrones has ended, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

“There’s going to be a shake-up of my identity, I think,” Clarke said about the series coming to an end. “And I feel like I’m only going to understand what the last seven years has been when we stop.”

Season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres July 16.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]