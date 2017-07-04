Why Did Ed Sheeran Quit Twitter? Lady Gaga Scolds ‘Little Monsters’ For Bullying Ed Off Twitter

Yesterday, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced that he’s essentially quit Twitter due to the plethora of negative comments thrown his way. And with Lady Gaga’s fans – her “Little Monsters” – accused of making a good share of the hurtful remarks, the “Poker Face” singer took to Instagram to issue a statement about the Sheeran issue and remind her followers about the importance of being kind and loving, even to popular, successful celebrities whom they may not like.

With reports suggesting that Lady Gaga’s fanbase has been the reason why Ed Sheeran quit Twitter, it would seem that the Mother Monster has heard enough, according to a report from E! News. In an update to its original report on Ed’s decision to leave Twitter, the publication wrote that Gaga issued a statement on Instagram, telling her fans that the “Shape of You” singer deserves the love and respect every human being does, as she directly addressed the bullying allegations levied against her passionate fanbase.

“I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”

Interestingly, one of Gaga’s followers observed that she had accidentally tagged an Ed Sheeran fan account in her post, and not the English singer’s official Instagram account. Still, the message seemed clear to many of Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters, who have been reacting positively in the hour or so since she issued her statement.

What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @edsheeran deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Sheeran had cut an interview with the Sun, where he admitted that he’s “completely come off” Twitter, disappointed by the mean-spirited insults he gets on the microblogging platform. Ed, 26, added that his Twitter account wouldn’t actually be closed, as updates will be created automatically via Instagram, and that he’d rely on friends and family instead for important updates.

While speaking to the Sun, Ed Sheeran particularly targeted Lady Gaga’s “Little Monsters” as a source of the Twitter bullying, saying that the 31-year-old American singer’s fans have been accusing him of throwing shade on her in an interview.

According to E! News, Sheeran’s interview earlier this year with Beats Radio 1’s Zane Lowe may be the reason why many Lady Gaga fans appear to be angry with him. Ed didn’t name any names in that interview, where he criticized artists who have two hit albums and start “feeling invincible” afterward, only for them to lose their momentum and try to recapture their old glory by singing during the Super Bowl halftime show.

“I do not want to be the kind of artist who has had two successful albums and then feels invincible. I have to know when to listen to people, or I’ll end up like those artists you’ve interviewed in recent years. You’ve seen them become the biggest artists in the world, and then suddenly they will say, ‘I know everything!’ And just after, they are no longer at the top.”

The Super Bowl reference is what may have set Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters off, as Gaga was the headlining performer at Super Bowl LI.

Ed Sheeran’s decision to quit Twitter due to alleged bullying from Lady Gaga fans makes him the latest celebrity to quit using the social media platform over hateful comments. The Sun interview cited the examples of Adele and Zayn Malik, among others, as celebrities who left Twitter, albeit temporarily, also as a result of fan hatred.

