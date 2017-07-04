Selena Gomez And Justin Are Reportedly In Touch, What Will The Weeknd Think?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are reportedly back in touch despite the singer’s current romance with boyfriend The Weeknd.

According to a new report by OK! Magazine on July 4, Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefy, has been working as a “secret messenger” for her daughter, who has reportedly grown concerned about Bieber due to his allegedly erratic behavior in recent weeks.

“Many does NOT want her to ever get back with Justin and loves Selena’s very sober romance with The Weeknd… but she still cares about Justin like a son,” a source explained to the magazine, adding that Teefy has been speaking with Bieber every couple of weeks.

As the magazine’s report revealed, Bieber has been accused of failing to sing on stage at his recent concerts, and Gomez reportedly commissioned her mother to get in touch with the singer and make sure that he is alright. In turn, Teefy reportedly touched base with Bieber and was told that he was “fine.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off for several years but haven’t been seen together since Gomez attended Bieber’s “Purpose Tour” concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last March. As fans may recall, Gomez’s appearance came just days after Bieber posted a throwback photo of the two of them kissing on his Instagram page.

After her online flirtation with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and the singer went their separate ways and ultimately engaged in a very public feud with one another after Bieber posted a photo of himself and Sofia Richie.

Months later, Selena Gomez began dating The Weeknd.

In January of this year, as Justin Bieber focused on his “Purpose World Tour” and spent time with rumored flame Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd confirmed their romance when they stepped out together in Santa Monica, California, after a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Since their public debut, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been spotted together around the world, including France, Amsterdam, and Brazil, and they also walked the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City in May.

