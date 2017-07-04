SNSD Comeback 2017 Confirmed For August, Girls’ Generation Preparing 6th Album For 10th Anniversary

The queens of modern-day K-Pop are set for a comeback. In a recent announcement, SM Entertainment has confirmed that Girls’ Generation, one of the most iconic all-female groups in K-Pop, would be releasing its 6th studio album this August. The new album would be the group’s first release in two years since the debut of Lion Heart back in 2015. The upcoming album would also herald SNSD’s 10th-year anniversary in the music industry.

The actual release date of SNSD’s upcoming album has not been announced as of date, but the group has confirmed through its official Facebook page that a number of shows and events would be held over the next couple of months. On August 5, SNSD would be holding a massive fan meet, dubbed Girls’ Generation 10th Anniversary – Holiday to Remember. The event would be held at the Seoul Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, and would begin at 7 p.m. KST.

The powerhouse all-female K-Pop group would be performing some of their most successful songs in the upcoming fan meet. While the actual details of Girls’ Generation 10th Anniversary – Holiday to Remember remain unreleased, SOMEs all over the internet are speculating that most of SNSD’s performances in the event would likely commemorate some of the most significant experiences of the group over the past ten years.

Tickets for the upcoming August 5 fan meet are set to go on sale on July 11, starting at 8 p.m. KST through YES24, according to a Soompi report. Those who would like to attend Girls’ Generation 10th Anniversary – Holiday to Remember are advised to purchase tickets as soon as they are available, especially since the event would likely be sold out quickly.

Considering that the group is set to debut their 6th album sometime this August, numerous SNSD fans are speculating that a couple of the group’s new tracks might be performed during the massive fan meet. Otherwise, hopes are high among SOMEs that some tracks might be previewed on July 8 instead, when the powerhouse all-female group is set to take part at the SM Town Live World Tour VI in Seoul, which would begin at 6 p.m. KST.

Girls’ Generation is widely regarded as one of the most formidable groups in the South Korean music industry, being regarded as one of the bands which helped shift the focus of the K-Pop world from male idols to female stars. Since the group’s formation ten years ago, SNSD has garnered an impressive track record, winning 119 awards out of 210 nominations from both local and international award-giving bodies.

[Featured Image by SM Entertainment]