The Voice Season 13 is in production and over the weekend, returning coach Miley Cyrus shared a video of herself and new coach Jennifer Hudson on Instagram.

On July 1, while filming the blind auditions in Los Angeles, Miley Cyrus shared a behind-the-scenes clip with her fans, which featured Hudson singing in her coaching chair, and a cameo by fellow coach Adam Levine.

“Blind Auditions! Girl! Consider my chair turnt & welcome to Team Miley,” Miley Cyrus wrote in the caption of the clip.

Miley Cyrus joined the cast of The Voice during the show’s 11th season alongside Alicia Keys. However, while Keys returned to the show for Season 12, Cyrus took the season off as she focused on her new music.

Following Miley Cyrus’ addition to the show, Gwen Stefani returned to the cast and during the 12th season of the singing competition, Stefani and Keys appeared alongside one another. Then, amid the airing of Season 12, NBC announced that Jennifer Hudson had been added to the cast and would star on Season 13 with Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine.

Miley Cyrus also shared a video clip of Jennifer Hudson on Instagram days prior to her latest video, which featured the American Idol alum speaking with The Voice host Carson Daly.

While there have been rumors of a feud on set between Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, their Instagram feeds hint at the latter.

In addition to Miley Cyrus’ Instagram videos of herself and Hudson, Hudson recently shared a photo of Cyrus wearing a “JHud” hat.

Miley Cyrus also spoke highly of her newest co-star during an interview on the Hits 1 in Hollywood radio show, via Entertainment Tonight. While chatting with the hosts of the Sirius XM series, Miley Cyrus said she was excited to sit beside Hudson on The Voice Season 13 because she appreciated her fellow singer’s work ethic and spent time with her when she appeared as a guest mentor on the show.

The Voice Season 13 premieres on Wednesday, October 4, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

