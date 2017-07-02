Here Are 3 Chromebooks That Are Great 10.5-inch iPad Pro Alternatives

There is no doubt that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is Apple’s most capable tablet to date. Featuring a 10.5-inch Retina Display with an astounding 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful A10X chip and sleek design, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s flagship tablet is not to be trifled with. As with other Apple devices, however, its powerful performance and its excellent capabilities come at a price, with the base level variant starting at $649.

Of course, the $649 price only corresponds to the 10.5-inch iPad Pro itself, according to a Trusted Reviews report. For users that would be utilizing the device as a productivity machine, the Apple Pencil ($99) and the Smart Keyboard ($159) are essential, and each of these accessories compounds the flagship tablet’s price. Thus, users who would like to use the 10.5-inch iPad Pro as a laptop alternative would need to invest almost $900 to get a fully decked device. For the working man, of course, such a price is not a joke.

Fortunately, there are a number of capable alternatives to the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The Microsoft Surface Pro 2017, a sleek machine running Windows 10, is one of these. Just like the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, however, a lot of these alternatives are also rather costly, and some, such as Microsoft’s latest hybrid, also cost more when pertinent accessories come into the picture.

Fortunately, Chromebooks, an affordable line of portable productivity machines centered around Google’s ecosystem, have consistently improved over the years. Today, Chromebooks run Chrome OS and are fully compatible with Android apps, making the devices far more useful than before. So useful, in fact, that some Chromebooks could serve as capable alternatives to the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Samsung Chromebook Pro

Priced at $549.99 in Amazon, the Samsung Chromebook Pro is on the more expensive side of the Google-centric devices. Despite this, however, the Samsung Chromebook Pro has a lot of tricks up its sleeve; tricks which make it a great alternative to Apple’s powerful new tablet.

The Samsung Chromebook Pro runs an Intel Core m3 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. Its killer feature, however, is its stunning 12.3-inch QHD touchscreen display and S-Pen stylus. Combined with a 360-degree hinge that allows the device to practically transform into a full-fledged Android tablet, the Samsung Chromebook Pro’s productivity capabilities are no joke.

HP Chromebook 13

The HP Chromebook 13 is not a touchscreen device, and at $439.79 in Amazon, it is not a cheap laptop either. Despite this, however, the HP Chromebook 13 is one of the most premium Chromebooks around, channeling the design of Google’s discontinued Pixel series, according to a TechRadar report.

The HP Chromebook 13 is equipped with an Intel Core m7 processor that is paired with 4GB-16GB of RAM. Coupled with either an FHD or a QHD display, the enterprise-grade Chrome device is nothing to scoff at. Its design alone, which could rival that of the MacBook Pro, could give the 10.5-inch iPad Pro a run for its money.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA. この冬、話題の一台です。最近ほとんどChromebookしか使ってないなぁ。日本ではまったく人気ないけど。 それよりも、暗いところで使うのはやめましょう。 #asus #chromebook #chromebookflip #chromebookflip302 A post shared by Akifumi Suzuki (@akifumisuzuki) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:51am PST

Asus Chromebook Flip

The Asus Chromebook Flip carries the distinction of being the most affordable device on this list. Priced at just $399.20 on Amazon, Asus’ transformable Chrome device is sleek and elegant to use. While it does not come with Android app support out of the box, the sheer value for money that the Asus Chromebook Flip offers already makes it as a great alternative to the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Its internals are quite impressive, as well, featuring an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 12.5-inch FHD display. Its backlit keyboard and USB-C support also make it a far more ideal device for productivity tasks than Apple’s latest tablet.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a great device. There is no question about it. For those who are hesitant to spend around $900 for a lightweight productivity machine, however, these three Chromebooks might prove to be devices that hit the sweet spot between affordability and efficiency.

[Featured Image by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images]