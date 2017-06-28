Ed Sheeran’s European Tour 2018 : ‘Shape Of You’ Singer Reveals Tickets, Dates And Other Details

Ed Sheeran’s European tour 2018 details have just been announced. The “Shape of You” singer is going to perform in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Ed Sheeran’s European tour starts on May 4 next year. His final performance of the tour will be in Warsaw, Poland on August 11. Earlier tours of the singer had a pre-sale option for enthusiasts who wanted to grab an early copy of his concern tickets. However, this time, that option is not there. Fans have to wait until July 8 when all tickets go on sale this time.

Sheeran earlier announced the official dates of his 2018 European tour on Instagram. And, fans instantly got excited about it. While some of them wished Ed came to their city for the concert, some others already started making plans to witness the tour.

Sheeran’s 2018 European tour starts in Cork, Ireland where he would have two concerts back to back on May 4 and 5. He’ll move to Northern Ireland’s capital, Belfast, and perform on May 9. Then, he is going to have two concerts back to back in Galway (on May 12 and 13) and then two more in Dublin on May 16 and 18.

Sheeran is going to perform in Manchester on May 24. He’ll also perform in Glasgow, Newcastle and Cardiff. There will be two consecutive concerts in London on June 15 and 16.

Here are the dates for the European stadium tour, tickets on sale Saturday 8th of July – https://atlanti.cr/euuk2018tour A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

Ed Sheeran will perform in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on June 28. He’ll perform in Belgium, France and Sweden next. Ed will have four concerts in Germany before he moves to Switzerland, Austria and finally Poland.

Some fans pointed out that he would not perform in Portugal. They wondered if it was a deliberate decision to ignore the Portuguese fans.

Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) became a sensation soon after it was released in March 2017. While ten songs from his third album made it to the Hot 100 in the first week itself, it was “Shape of You” that became legendary. It eventually reached the top on the UK Singles Chart, The Telegraph reported.

The complete details of the tour are available on Ed Sheeran’s official website. Tickets will be available at 9 am in Ireland, at 10 am in the UK and 11 am in the rest of the places.

[Featured Image by Samir Hussein/Getty Images]