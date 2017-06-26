SNES Classic: Nintendo Announces Super Nintendo Classic Edition, A Mini Console Equipped With 21 Classic Games

Nintendo has announced the Super NES Classic Edition, the highly anticipated mini console that will serve as a follow-up to the previously released NES Classic.

While it isn’t necessarily a surprise that the SNES Classic has been announced, the lineup of games included are more than reason enough to be excited. As it was with the NES Classic, the system will come with a pre-loaded library.

The list of games that will be on the SNES Classic are below.

Here are the 21 games you can play on the SNES Classic Edition when it launches on September 29th. pic.twitter.com/4Z9u8zO8FC — Nintendo Wire (@NinWire) June 26, 2017

Contra III: The Alien Wars™

Donkey Kong Country™

EarthBound™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO™

Kirby™ Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course™

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™

Mega Man® X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox™

Star Fox™ 2

Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV™

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts®

Super Mario Kart™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™

Super Mario World™

Super Metroid™

Super Punch-Out!! ™

Yoshi’s Island™

As you can see, there are quite a few classics here that have made a great impact in the RPG world and beyond. Perhaps the biggest of these games, however, is Star Fox 2. This title is the sequel to the original Star Fox, though it was never released after being canceled. While a full version of the game has existed, it hasn’t truly made its way into the hands of fans until now.

Ars Technica reports that the SNES Classic Edition will be released on September 29 of this year.

Star Fox 2, after being canceled 22 years ago, is finally coming to the US by way of the #SNESClassic pic.twitter.com/vG6nh092iW — FarAwayComplimentGuy (@NowWeAreNowhere) June 26, 2017

The price tag on the SNES Classic is set to be at $80, $20 more than the NES Classic that retailed at $60. According to Nintendo, the SNES Classic Edition will also come with an additional controller, making it accessible for two-player games right out of the box. Whether you’re familiar with the Super Nintendo’s library or not, this is a must-have for gamers who are fans of classics and RPGs.

Samus, Mega Man, and Fox are just a few of the iconic characters who have helped make Nintendo into the popular business that it is. With the SNES Classic Edition designed to give you the look and feel of its original console, consumers will have one of the greatest experiences in gaming history fitting the palm of their hand.

