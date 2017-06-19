Can The 10.5-inch iPad Pro Replace Your Laptop?

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro was recently introduced to replace the 9.7-inch variant. With more screen real estate while being not a lot bigger than the smaller model, the new entry to Apple’s iPad Pro lineup should make for a proper laptop replacement. But will it? Let’s find out.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro Can Be Accessorized

The first key difference of a laptop and a tablet is the keyboard. In that regard, tablets cannot fully replace laptops since typing on a touchscreen is a pain. But you can buy a keyboard for your 10.5-inch iPad Pro, so that should eliminate this problem. The only thing that’s going to be inconvenient is the lack of mouse. Some have found a way to use the accessory on it, but for those who can’t be bothered, they will have to make do with the touchscreen.

The newest member of the iPad Pro family is also light enough to be carried around, even lighter than a laptop. The 10.5-inch screen size should also be enough for your daily needs. For a bigger screen, there’s the 12.9-inch variant.

iOS 11 Brings Out The iPad Pro’s Fullest Potential

As Inquisitr previously reported, the iOS 11 brings a slew of new features exclusive to the iPad that will make it closer to a MacBook. The dock, multitasking view, and even the drag and drop feature all make it easier to use the iPad Pro for professional purposes.

The Files app, which Apple users have been requesting for a long time now, mocks the macOS’ Finder. With it, iPad Pro owners should be able to better manage their files and photos. Their cloud storage services, like iCloud or Dropbox, can also be accessed from there.

The New iPad Pro Outperforms MacBook Pro

Although unassuming, the new iPad Pros – 10.5-inch variant included – are actually quite powerful. The new devices were pitted against the 2017 and 2016 models of the MacBook Pro Retina and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2015 as well as the 2016 9.7-inch variant.

In single-core CPU performance, both models of the MacBook Pro bested all the iPad Pro variants with the 10.5-inch variant on top of the tablets. It did better on the multi-core CPU performance though, as it ranks second place to the 2017 MacBook Pro. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro came in third while the 2016 MacBook Pro lands in fourth place.

When it comes to GPU, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro beat out all the other models, 9to5Mac reported. The 12.9-inch came in second, followed by the 2016 MacBook Pro. Surprisingly, the 2017 model is behind its predecessor. The devices were then put through the last series of graphics test, wherein the new iPad Pro models yet again beating the MacBook Pros and the older variants.

However, it’s worth noting that paper results don’t necessarily translate to real-world performance. Still, they are good indicators of the capabilities of the device.

As a conclusion, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro (or the 12.9-inch model) might be able to replace a laptop for some people. Of course, some applications for the macOS might be unavailable on the iOS 11, so there’s that to consider also.

[Featured Image by Apple]