JCPenney Closing 138 Stores Delayed After Outpouring Of Customer Support

Earlier this month JCPenney announced 138 store across the country would be closing by June. Shoppers eager to save their local store came out in droves at multiple locations and appear to have halted, at least temporarily, the store closures. The nationwide retail chain celebrated its 115th anniversary earlier this month.

The JCPenney store closures, if all are shuttered as previously announced, will impact approximately 5,000 employees. Liquidation sales were slated to begin on April 17, but due to the outpouring of support from shoppers, the going out of business sales have been delayed until May 22, CNBC reports. JCPenney stores will now be closing at the end of July instead of in June, according to company officials.

CREDIT SUISSE: JCPenney is finally responding to the death of brick-and-mortar retail https://t.co/QPmdhndQeG pic.twitter.com/gprz0CfVQL — Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 19, 2017

“This is not an uncommon response when you announce a store closure,” a JCPenney representative told the media earlier this week. “Local shoppers will come out for a variety of reasons, some out of nostalgia and some who are just looking for a great deal.”

After announcing the closure of 138 stores, a statement released by JCPenney officials revealed two distribution centers would be phased out as well, Good Housekeeping reports. The planned store closures amount to approximately 14 percent of the company’s existing retail locations.

An early retirement program is being launched and may cover about 6,000 JCPenney workers. Company officials reportedly hope the vacated full-time positions will open up more jobs at remaining retail locations.

Celebrated JCP 115 yr anniversary at Mr. Penney’s birthplace in Hamilton, MO. Thanks to Museum Curator Dean Hales! pic.twitter.com/vHfIK3ChRk — Marvin Ellison (@MarvinJCPenney) April 19, 2017

JCPenney is just the latest in a growing list of long-standing retail stores announcing closings amid mounting competition by online venues like Amazon. Kmart, Sears, HHGregg, and the Limited are just a sampling of stores which are closing some of their brick-and-mortar stores or going out of business altogether.

List Of JCPenney Store Closures

Auburn Mall, Auburn, Alabama

Tannehill Promenade, Bessemer, Alabama

Gadsden Mall, Gadsden, Alabama

Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama

Military Plaza, Benton, Arkansas

Chickasaw Plaza, Blytheville, Arkansas

Riverview Mall, Bullhead City, Arizona

Downtown Bishop, Bishop, California

Sunwest Plaza, Lodi, California

The Village at Orange, Orange, California

Hilltop Mall, Richmond, California

Fort Morgan Main St., Fort Morgan, Colorado

Glenwood Springs Mall, Glenwood Springs, Colorado

St. Vrain Centre, Longmont, Colorado

Broadway Plaza, Sterling, Colorado

Connecticut Post Mall, Milford, Connecticut

Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center, Jacksonville, Florida

Palatka Mall, Palatka, Florida

Dublin Mall, Dublin, Georgia

Macon Mall, Macon, Georgia

Milledgeville Mall, Milledgeville, Georgia

Gateway Plaza, Thomasville, Georgia

Tifton Mall, Tifton, Georgia

Downtown Decorah, Decorah, Iowa

Crossroads Mall, Fort Dodge, Iowa

Penn Central Mall, Oskaloosa, Iowa

Quincy Place, Ottumwa, Iowa

Snake River Plaza, Burley, Idaho

Eastland Mall, Bloomington, Illinois

Fulton Square, Canton, Illinois

Village Square Mall, Effingham, Illinois

Freestanding, Macomb, Illinois

Peru Mall, Peru, Illinois

Northland Mall, Sterling, Illinois

Centerpointe of Woodridge, Woodridge, Illinois

FairOaks Mall, Columbus, Indiana

Connersville Plaza, Connersville, Indiana

Huntington Plaza, Huntington, Indiana

Jasper Manor Center, Jasper, Indiana

Logansport Mall, Logansport, Indiana

Chanute Square, Chanute, Kansas

Downtown Great Bend, Great Bend, Kansas

Hutchinson Mall, Hutchinson, Kansas

Freestanding, Lawrence, Kansas

Winfield Plaza, Winfield, Kansas

Cortana Mall, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Park Terrace, DeRidder, Louisiana

North Shore Square, Slidell, Louisiana

Berkshire Mall, Lanesborough, Massachusetts

Easton Marketplace, Easton, Maryland

Rockland Plaza, Rockland, Maine

Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, Michigan

Delta Plaza, Escanaba, Michigan

Westshore Mall, Holland, Michigan

Copper Country Mall, Houghton, Michigan

Birchwood Mall, Kingsford, Michigan

Midland Mall, Midland, Michigan

Cascade Crossings Sault Ste., Marie, Michigan

Central Lakes Crossing, Baxter, Minnesota

Five Lakes Centre, Fairmont, Minnesota

Faribo West Mall, Faribault, Minnesota

Irongate Plaza, Hibbing, Minnesota

Hutchinson Mall, Hutchinson, Minnesota

Red Wing Mall, Red Wing, Minnesota

Downtown Thief River Falls, Thief River Falls, Minnesota

Freestanding, Winona, Minnesota

Maryville Center, Maryville, Missouri

Leigh Mall, Columbus, Mississippi

Southgate Plaza, Corinth, Mississippi

Greenville Mall, Greenville, Mississippi

Bonita Lakes Mall, Meridian, Mississippi

Oxford Mall, Oxford, Mississippi

Capital Hill Mall, Helena, Montana

Sidney Main Street, Sidney, Montana

Albemarle Crossing, Albemarle, North Carolina

Boone Mall, Boone, North Carolina

Eastridge Mall, Gastonia, North Carolina

Blue Ridge Mall, Hendersonville, North Carolina

Monroe Crossing, Monroe, North Carolina

Becker Village Mall, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina

Prairie Hills Mall, Dickinson, North Dakota

Buffalo Mall, Jamestown, North Dakota

Downtown Wahpeton, Wahpeton, North Dakota

Fremont Mall, Fremont, Nebraska

Downtown McCook, McCook, Nebraska

Platte River Mall, North Platte, Nebraska

Rio Grande Plaza, Rio Grande, New Jersey

The Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada

Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza, Dunkirk, New York

Westfield Sunrise, Massapequa, New York

Palisades Center, West Nyack, New York

Findlay Village Mall, Findlay, Ohio

New Towne Mall, New Philadelphia, Ohio

Richmond Town Square, Richmond Heights, Ohio

St. Mary’s Square, St. Marys, Ohio

Altus Plaza, Altus, Oklahoma

Ne-Mar Shopping Center, Claremore, Oklahoma

Ponca Plaza, Ponca City, Oklahoma

Pioneer Square Shopping Center, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Astoria Downtown, Astoria, Oregon

Grants Pass Shopping Center, Grants Pass, Oregon

La Grande Downtown, La Grande, Oregon

Downtown Pendleton, Pendleton, Oregon

The Dalles Main Street, The Dalles, Oregon

Columbia Mall, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

Clearfield Mall, Clearfield, Pennsylvania

King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bradford Towne Centre, Towanda, Pennsylvania

Lycoming Mall, Pennsdale, Pennsylvania

Willow Grove Park, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

Citadel Mall, Charleston, South Carolina

Town ‘N Country, Easley, South Carolina

Palace Mall, Mitchell, South Dakota

Northridge Plaza, Pierre, South Dakota

Watertown Mall, Watertown, South Dakota

Yankton Mall, Yankton, South Dakota

Greeneville Commons, Greeneville, Tennessee

Knoxville Center, Knoxville, Tennessee

County Market Place, Union City, Tennessee

Athens Village Shopping Center, Athens, Texas

Borger Shopping Plaza, Borger, Texas

Heartland Mall, Early, Texas

El Paso Downtown, El Paso, Texas

Marshall Mall, Marshall, Texas

McAllen Downtown, McAllen, Texas

University Mall, Nacogdoches, Texas

King Plaza Shopping Center, Seguin, Texas

Bosque River Center, Stephenville, Texas

New River Valley Mall, Christiansburg, Virginia

Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke, Virginia

Pilchuck Landing, Snohomish, Washington

Pine Tree Mall, Marinette, Wisconsin

Marshfield Mall, Marshfield, Wisconsin

Richland Square Shopping Center, Richland Center, Wisconsin

Rapids Mall, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Foxcroft Towne Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia

Downtown Sheridan, Sheridan, Wyoming

Do you think we are in the midst of the death brick-and-mortar stores?

[Featured Image by Carolyn Franks/Shutterstock]