2017 iMac Release Date, Specs, Rumors And What We Know So Far

Apple fans are eagerly awaiting the release date for the new 2017 iMac and may not have long to wait as the current rumors are that the iMac may be coming onto the market this September. However, Apple are reportedly planning to make an announcement at WWDC between June 5 and June 9 about the exact date that the 2017 iMac can be expected, and it is believed by most that the iMac will have its release sometime during the last quarter of the year.

Users of the iMac are anticipating an update for 2017 which is important for some as there has not been an update since 2015, which is when larger models were given Skylake processor chips and the smaller ones gifted with a Retina-class screen resolution.

Fans believe that the new 2017 iMac could also do with some ergonomic adjustments as at the moment if you wish to move the screen you are only able to adjust it forward or backward, and even then only slightly. At the moment, there is currently no way to either raise or lower the iMac either. If the new iMac in 2017 incorporated some changes so that it was more easily adjustable, it would please a great many users.

What kind of processor will the 2017 iMac be using? It is generally acknowledged that Kaby Lake processors are the most likely answer according to MacWorld, although if the launch of the new iMac is delayed there is certainly a possibility that Cannonlake processors could be deployed instead.

For those buying the top range 2017 iMac, it is rumored that there will be an option for the i7-7700 processor, and so far speed tests that have been conducted show that this chip can run at 4.2GHz on a routine basis. At the present time, the chip option for the built-to-order iMac is 4GHz.

Other publications concur with rumors of the i7-7700 processor as Christian Today report via PC Advisor that the 27-inch iMac in 2017 will probably have S-Series processors, which is allegedly the Core i5-7500, Core i5-7600 and the Core i7-7700K. It is unknown at this time what this will be for those who purchase the 21-inch iMac.

iMac 2017 Rumors Specs & Release Date: Probably The Great Desktop Tim Cook Talks About https://t.co/jE7zHlW36G pic.twitter.com/JvtukN3WeR — Korea Portal (@KoreaPortal) March 31, 2017

One huge bonus for Kaby Lake chips is that there will be support for both USB Type-C and Thunderbolt 3. Currently if you have a 27-inch iMac you are given two Thunderbolt 2 ports, an SDXC card slot, four USB 3.0 ports, an Ethernet port and, of course, a jack for your headphones. With Thunderbolt 3, this will give users of the new 2017 iMac the capability to plug their iMac into another computer. Any accessories which users have plugged into would also automatically go faster.

In a recent Q&A session, MacWorld report that Apple CEO Tim Cook spent some time discussing the iMac desktop, calling it the best desktop anywhere.

“The current generation iMac is the best desktop we have ever made and its beautiful Retina 5K display is the best desktop display in the world. Some folks in the media have raised the question about whether we’re committed to desktops. If there’s any doubt about that with our teams, let me be very clear: we have great desktops in our roadmap. Nobody should worry about that.”

The GPU for the 2017 iMac is reported to be AMD Polaris, which will enable graphics performance that is extremely advanced. And for the 27-inch iMac, the University Herald reports that at the uppermost tier there is rumored to be an OLED Touch Bar. In this, it would be in keeping with the 2016 MacBook Pro.

Are you excited to hear the official release date for the 2017 iMac and what changes would you most like to see on this latest model?

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]