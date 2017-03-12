MacBook Air 2017 Release Date: Refresh Coming This Year? April Launch Hinted

The MacBook Air 2017’s release date is still widely debated whether it is coming at all, but fans are still hopeful that a refresh to the sleek yet outdated Apple laptop will finally arrive this year. The most recent rumor is that the Cupertino-based company may be thinking of launching an update in April.

MacBook Air 2017 announcement may come in April

Hopes for a MacBook Air 2017 has diminished following a disappointing year for the laptop. Even so, the recent sale of the 2016 version on Best Buy might hint to the upcoming arrival of an upgraded variant, MacWorld reports.

The retailer dropped the price of the latest MacBook Air during the last week of February. Until now, the 13.3-inch laptop is still listed on the website with a price tag of $899.99, which is $100 less than the original price. This sparked rumors that Best Buy is lowering its prices in anticipation of a new Air.

The timing is also suspicious as an Apple event is said to be happening soon. In a report by Apple World Today, an event might be held at the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater in the new Apple Campus that will open in April. The publication suspects that the tech giant will make announcements regarding the new iPad lineup on Tuesday, April 4.

Several reports have picked up this speculation. Aside from the new iPads, Apple might also be thinking of revealing other devices at that date. It’s worth noting that the 2016 12-inch MacBook and the disappointing refresh to the MacBook Air were announced in March last year, so fans are also likely to expect an update regarding the said gadgets around that time. As April is a big month for the smartphone maker, fans can likewise expect big things to come for them.

Discontinuation rumors are still abundant on the internet

However, there are persisting rumors that the MacBook Air will not be refreshed anymore. Speculations suggest that Apple will still keep the lightweight laptop in its lineup but will axe it once it becomes costlier to keep. And according to rumors, that time is coming soon.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Apple is running out of reasons to keep producing the MacBook Air. Regarding weight and portability, the iPad Pro or the 12-inch MacBook easily defeats the Air. That’s not to mention that the smaller MacBook has different color options, such as the favorite Rose Gold, and has Retina display, a feature that has been rumored to arrive in the Air since it was first introduced in 2012.

MacBook Air 2017 rumored specs

Even though Apple might not spend too much attention on the MacBook Air 2017 anymore, industry observers still expect the Cupertino-based company to release updates. As USB Type-C is quickly becoming the norm, it is also predicted to arrive in the laptop this year.

As for the speculated specs, fans are hoping to see an Intel Kaby Lake chip with upgraded RAM. Other features that might finally make the MacBook Air a competitor in the computing industry includes an E-ink keyboard, trackpad support for the Apple Pencil, and Retina display.

The E-ink technology will allow the MacBook Air keyboard to be fully customizable regarding languages and shortcuts. The trackpad feature was seen in a patent that indicates the Apple Pencil, which only works on touch surfaces, being able to work on the trackpad. Lastly, the Retina display that is a standard for MacBooks will finally enable the Air to join the ranks of its cousins.

But, these are all far-fetched ideas considering that Apple merely bumped up the minimum RAM last year. Nonetheless, the Cupertino company might still be planning big things for the MacBook Air 2017. Fans are advised to wait for news in April.

[Featured Image by Brian Kersey/Getty Images]