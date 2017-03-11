See Rare ‘Super Bloom’ Of Wildflowers Carpet Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

A vast carpet of wildflowers has carpeted Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in California and this rare occurrence is the largest wildflower bloom that Anza-Borrego Desert State Park has had in 12 years. Thanks to the much-needed rain that Southern California has been gifted with this year, there are wildflowers in abundance.

However, park officials warn that if temperatures soar or if there are intense winds, these wildflowers could disappear quickly, so it is best to visit Anza-Borrego Desert State Park soon if you would like to see these blossoming flowers.

The San Diego Union Tribune report that caterpillars are another worry for park officials and sightseers, and Sally Theriault suggests that if you plan to visit Anza-Borrego Desert State Park that you do so quickly as the wildflowers may last no longer than two weeks at the most, depending upon conditions.

“I’ll go out on a limb and say it’ll last probably a week or two, but those caterpillars are a force of nature to be reckoned with for sure.”

Carpets of Purple verbenas, Desert dandilions, Brown-eyed primroses, Desert sunflowers, and Evening primroses coming up in Anza-Borrego! pic.twitter.com/uT6AnMiot8 — Anza-Borrego DRC (@AnzaBResearch) March 7, 2017

Theriault also added that this stunning display of wildflowers may even be the largest that Anza-Borrego Desert State Park has seen in 20 years.

“This is probably the first big bloom in at least 12 years and maybe more like 20 years.”

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is spread out over 630,000 acres and is California’s largest state park, winding from the Riverside County line all the way to Eastern San Diego County, near the Mexican border. Park officials suggest that if you plan to visit the state park to see the wildflowers that it is best if you get an early start in the morning as the blazing sun can bring temperatures which can easily veer into the 90s during the day.

The Education Manager for the non-profit Anza-Borrego Foundation, Briana Puzzo, suggests that weekdays are best for visiting Anza-Borrego Desert Start Park due to large crowds that will be gathering to view the spectacle of these rare wildflowers in blossom this year.

“There’s going to be a lot of visitors coming to the same area, so we would recommend coming midweek if possible.”

Some of the flowers that visitors will be able to see covering the desert include Desert Lilies, Desert Sunflowers, Sand Verbena, Lupine, Dune Evening Primroses, Spectacle Pods, Brown-Eyed Evening Primroses, Canterbury Bells, Desert Dandelions, Chicory, Brittlebush, and Chuparosa.

One easy walk that visitors to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park can take is the Borrego Palm Canyon Trail, which takes around 45 minutes to hike. You will be able to spot a number of wildflowers along this trail, including Phacelia, Poppies, and Monkeyflowers. But you will want to arrive early if you would like to find a good parking spot for this trail, as park officials warn that the parking lot can be filled up before 11 a.m.

You can also spot these rare wildflowers even while you’re driving down the road to Anza-Borrego. Visitors report that there have been flowers at Desert Canyon, which is located north of Borrego Springs, and they can also be spotted just off Highway 78 by Slot Canyon.

If you are feeling really adventurous and have a four-wheel drive vehicle, you can drive around the Carrizo and Borrego badlands and explore these regions to see what wildflowers are blossoming in the desert here.

If you have further questions about the rare wildflowers that are blanketing the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park this year, make sure you check out the park’s wildflower hotline at (760) 767-4684.

