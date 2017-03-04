Trump’s Administration Allegedly Plans To Separate Women, Children At Border

There are always rumors running about what Donald Trump has planned when it comes to immigration. He has not made it any secret that he has big plans to build a wall making it harder for people to get in from Mexico. Reuters shared that Donald Trump allegedly has big plans to separate women and children at the Mexican border. This is not going to go over well. There is reportedly a new proposal that is being considered by the Department of Homeland Security, according to three government officials, which will separate women and children who are illegally trying to enter the United States.

Trump gives Sophie no choice – "Donald Trump considers separating mothers and children who cross illegally into US" https://t.co/u5fZtUX0Jf — Gary Ray Betz (@GaryRayBetz) March 3, 2017

It sounds like part of the reason that Donald Trump’s administration will do this is to make it where women do not want to chance coming into the United States with their children by their side. If this policy that Trump’s administration is looking at happens, then the adults will be kept in the United States while they contest deportation or wait for asylum hearings. Children would be put into protective custody with the Department of Health and Human Services. It is also possible that Trump’s administration would let these children go to a guardian that is appointed in the United States.

Donald Trump doesn’t want there to be a “catch and release” thing going on where the people who try to come into the United States get to stay living here while it is all sorted out. HHS and the White House are not speaking out yet about what Donald Trump’s administration allegedly wants to do, but nothing is final at this time. DHS did give a statement, though. They said, “The journey north is a dangerous one with too many situations where children – brought by parents, relatives or smugglers – are often exploited, abused or may even lose their lives. With safety in mind, the Department of Homeland Security continually explores options that may discourage those from even beginning the journey.”

NDTV shared a few more details about what Donald Trump allegedly plans to do. U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, is not happy at all about what Donald Trump’s administration wants to do. He said, “Bottom line: separating mothers and children is wrong. That type of thing is where we depart from border security and get into violating human rights.” At this time, this is still in the early stages and is not official.

If you are wondering if women with children come into the United States very often, 54,000 children and their guardians were apprehended between October 1, 2016, and January 31, 2017. This was about double the number the year before. This doesn’t count the ones that were able to get into the United States without getting caught. Many have paid smugglers to get them across for them.

Are you shocked to hear what Donald Trump's administration is thinking about doing with children and women that try to come into the United States together?

[Featured Image By Jim Lo Scalzo – Pool/Getty Images]