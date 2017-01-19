2017 Inauguration: CNN Denied Press Credentials For The ‘Deploraball’

CNN won’t be covering the 2017 inauguration Deploraball tonight from the inside after event organizers told the news network that it was withholding press passes for reporters because of unfair coverage of President-elect Donald Trump during the campaign season.

The Deploraball — which is a callback to Hillary Clinton’s famous “basket of deplorables” remark about Donald Trump supporters — is a sold-out social event this evening, the night before the GOP standard-bearer is sworn in as president, for about 1,000 pro-Trump grassroots activists and social media luminaries who backed the New York real estate mogul in the election. The gala will take place at the National Press Club in downtown D.C.

On Twitter, the Deploraball MAGA3X group disclosed a response that it had sent to CNN.

“We’re hosting the Deploraball at the Press Club because we support quality journalism. We sincerely want to rebuild trust with the media. Unfortunately, we feel your coverage during the election was biased to the point of being irresponsible. We question your integrity as an institution of journalism. Therefore, we will not be issuing you press passes.”

The “no press passes for you” response added that the New Yorker and New York Magazine, neither of which are Trump-friendly outlets, will receive press credentials.

CNN requested press passes. Here is our response. pic.twitter.com/yW8WtIUB1f — MAGA3X ???????? (@MAGA3X) January 18, 2017

Separately, author and filmmaker Mike Cernovich, one of the organizers of the Deploraball, says his group has filed a criminal complaint in connection with the anti-Donald Trump #Distrupt20-affiliated operatives who allegedly planned to set off stink bombs at the pro-Trump 2017 inauguration party. The alleged plan emerged in a Project Veritas undercover video. A civil lawsuit is also in the works. Security will be tight, extreme vetting as it were, at the Deploraball as a result of the alleged threats.

As indicated by its name, #DistruptJ20 plans a “festival of resistance” to protest the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Trump which takes place tomorrow, in the nation’s capitol.

Cernovich remarked on Periscope earlier this week that the organizers could have sold 5,000 tickets for the Deploraball party if they had a bigger venue.

It’s been eight months since Trump did an interview on CNN and that seems unlikely that will change moving forward.

“Last week, CNN was at the center of a fake news controversy after it reported on an unverified document, originally published by BuzzFeed, suggesting that Donald Trump had deep ties to the Russian government. At his first press conference since his election, Trump refused to take a question from a CNN reporter, saying that his network had been propagating ‘fake news,'” Breitbart News explained.

According to a Pew poll of about 4,000 voters, of 11 options, Fox News was the main choice for election news at 19 percent, with CNN in second place at 13 percent, followed by Facebook at 8 percent. MSNBC finished in sixth place with five percent. Of Clinton voters in the sample, CNN and MSNBC finished in first and second place with 18 percent and nine percent, respectively. Fox News is the man news source for 40 percent of Trump voters.

In an interview with the aforementioned New York Magazine, CNN President Jeff Zucker claimed that the network “credibility is higher than ever, and our viewership is higher than ever, and our reporting is as strong as ever.”

Zucker, who as an NBC exec hired Trump for The Apprentice in 2004, also claimed, “The perception of Donald Trump in capitals around the world is shaped, in many ways, by CNN. Continuing to have an adversarial relationship with that network is a mistake.”

In an interesting segment yesterday, CNN focused on what would happen for government continuity in a doomsday scenario “if an incoming president and his immediate successors were wiped out on day one” that could possibly keep an Obama administration “designated survivor” in power, Gateway Pundit noted.

CNN parent company Time Warner is currently in the process of a proposed merger with AT&T which requires the approval of the Trump administration and could may result in CNN being sold off.

As part of the 2017 inauguration coverage, Right Side Broadcasting will live stream the Deploraball tonight, and individual Periscope users are expected to stream it as well.

[Featured Image by Seth Wenig/AP Images]