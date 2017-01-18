Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Never Looked Happier As They Take Kids Out For Casual Breakfast

New parents — for the second time — Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were spotted looking happier than ever as they took their two kids to breakfast in Los Angeles.

The family was spotted earlier in January as they took two-year-old daughter Wyatt and then six-week-old son Dimitri out for food. TMZ reported on Mila and Ashton’s outing as the site said they appeared to be “one big, super happy family.” The article’s headline alone proves to fans just how happy the two actors were as they made their public outing with kids in tow.

“Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Look Overjoyed Grabbing Breakfast With Newborn Baby”

Since the arrival of their second child, both Ashton and Mila have been seen out and about looking quite content. TMZ reported the parents couldn’t be happier now that they have both a son and daughter.

“Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis now have two kiddos hanging off their arms… and they couldn’t look any happier for it.”

You can view another shot from the family’s outing here as Mila was photographed laughing and talking with a person who appears to be security.

The mother-of-two appeared refreshed with minimal makeup as she flaunted an already thin postpartum figure in a pair of jeans. Kutcher also looked the part as he smiled at his wife and daughter while carrying the baby in a car seat. The Daily Mail reported on the family’s casual breakfast date as the site focused on how amazing Kunis looks for having just given birth.

“Mila Kunis continues to amaze after giving birth in November, slipping into a pair of skinny blue jeans for a family breakfast outing.”

Kunis paired her denim with a comfy sweater as she tied back her hair for the ultimate casual vibe. She held onto Wyatt’s hand as the family strolled down the sidewalk after having their meal. While their toddler daughter has been seen in public and captured in pictures, newborn Dimitri has yet to be photographed. The Daily Mail also quoted Mila and Ashton as they addressed the issue of their children’s privacy.

“We’d like to allow our kids to make their own choices on whether to have a life in the public eye or not. We don’t want to make the choice for them.”

Mila was also spotted later in the week as she ran errands with her young daughter. Once again, the 33-year-old actress was photographed in jeans and an over-sized sweater as she appeared comfy and casual. However, fans took notice of her slim figure just weeks after giving birth.

“She looks perfect after having a baby. Blessed all around.”

Fans also took to sharing their opinions on the Daily Mail’s article as photos of Mila and Ashton’s family outing went public. It seems most fans find the couple “chill” as they don’t seek attention or media coverage as most celebrities do.

“I adore mila. So chilled.” “My favorite Hwood couple. Do not seek publicity, just go about doing their jobs, raising a family and keeping their mouths shut about politics. KUDOS!”

However, some commenters found fault in the article’s wording as they don’t agree that Mila looks amazing.

“Mila Kunis continues to amaze???? Really?? she doesn’t amaze me. I’ve always thought she’s a very average looking woman with a very average figure.”

But what’s a celebrity without some haters, right? Both Mila and Ashton have been keeping things low-key as they adjust to life with two kids, and fans depend on paparazzi photos to get updates on the couple. Neither Mila nor Ashton post very personal things online, as he is the only one with an Instagram account. However, it seems Kutcher does not post photos of his family for the time being.

Of course, this goes in line with the parents wanting privacy for their young children, unlike some other A-list celebs who expose their kids to the media at an early age.

