WWE News: Vince McMahon Apparently Has A Plan For ‘WrestleMania 33’ That Everyone Will Love

It has been thought for some time that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not connected to the fans the way he should be, yet it seems he now has an idea that fans will surely be into. WrestleMania 33 is just around the corner, but the WWE Royal Rumble PPV comes up first. Two weeks from today, the WWE will crown the 2017 Royal Rumble winner.

As we all know, the winner gets a shot at a World Championship of his or her choosing at WrestleMania. Interestingly, it does not matter what brand a WWE Superstar happens to be on. They can still go after either the WWE World Heavyweight or WWE Universal Championship. So a man from WWE RAW can go after whomever is the WWE World Champion by WrestleMania if they so choose to do so.

It is uncertain who will win the Rumble this year, but what is certain is that WrestleMania will begin to shape up massively the moment this PPV ends later this month. As always, there are a ton of rumors and news bites that come out all through WrestleMania season. However, the ones that seem to hold up most come out after The Royal Rumble PPV ends.

However, there are always special cases…such as the news coming out today that seems to be quite interesting for WWE fans. According to The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alveraz, Vince McMahon has something huge planned for WrestleMania 33 that everyone will love. Both Bryan and Dave Meltzer claim to know what it is but won’t go into detail about it.

They claim the reason behind them not going into detail it is that Vince loves to change things when they get out, so that he can try to surprise people with something new. As we have seen in the past few years alone, there have been a lot of great plans that have gotten out to the internet that people were very much into. However, once it got to that stage the WWE changed things up.

This year alone it seems like some plans have shifted already. We heard rumors of The Undertaker taking on John Cena at WrestleMania, and now those plans have been cut despite fans being into the idea since the beginning. Then another idea got out regarding the idea of Braun Strowman facing Undertaker instead, which has also been scrapped. This was also something Vince McMahon planned last year before Undertaker among others turned down the match for another.

He would take on Shane McMahon last year at WrestleMania 32 inside Hell in a Cell. However, it is uncertain what his match will be this year. What is being rumored is a match with the returning Finn Balor. It is uncertain if this or something else is being planned by WWE creative and Vince McMahon personally, due to the lack of knowledge being presented.

However, if WWE can deliver anything as powerful as Shane McMahon’s return last year then fans will ultimately be very happy with whatever is being planned out. Right now, due to lack of knowledge it is very uncertain what WWE will end up doing. However, each year they always tend to pull out something huge for WrestleMania regardless of what it is.

Vince McMahon and the WWE are known for always finding something good to go for the show, and whether or not fans like part of it or not…they will always like something about the show enough to tune into it. That is the power of WWE and what they do with WrestleMania every single year. There is always something a pro-wrestling fan can be into.

