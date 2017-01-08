Nintendo Switch Price And Release Date Leaked By Two Online Retailers

March is almost upon us but Nintendo has yet to give up the official price and release date of the Switch. But it looks like these two retailers made the slip.

2016 has been good to the gaming industry. The PlayStation 4 Pro made gaming a visual feast, the Xbox One S is taking power to a whole new level, and the Nintendo Switch took the world by storm with its trailer release.

But what’s better about 2017 is that the Nintendo Switch is finally happening. And for Nintendo fans who just couldn’t wait to move on from the horror of the Wii U, the upcoming Nintendo Switch could be the salvation that they have been waiting for for years.

We know by now that March is the official release date of the Nintendo Switch. Several online and local retailers are already taking pre-orders but Nintendo continues it obnoxious silent streak, refusing to drop an official date (like, when exactly in March are we talking about?!) and an official price. Will it kill them to give these key details up or are they still indecisive?

Nonetheless, it looks like Nintendo has already given up the release date and price for the Nintendo Switch to their retailers and two online retailers in particular have made the slip.

The first slip was in November when, according to Shack News, the Canadian branch of Toys R Us published an online advertisement listing the Nintendo Switch at $329.99 CAD (approximately $245 USD).

However, it looks like the posting was a slip up so the listing was immediately taken down.

But then again, just this week, online media outlets have again witnessed another online listing of the Nintendo Switch. Game Spot spots UK retailer GameSeek who has the Nintendo Switch listed at the moment for pre-order at £198.50 (again, around $245 USD).

Apart from the price, the listing puts a March 17 release date for orders. In fact, it’s hard to ignore the validity of the listing since it’s already a pre-order listing, with a Pre-order Price Guarantee that guarantees those who pre-order that they will be paying the lower price if the product releases to a different price.

As of writing, you can still view the Nintendo Switch listing and place your order at GameSeek.

With already two online listings for the Nintendo Switch confirming a $245 price point, it’s hard to ignore these slip ups. With the Nintendo Switch saying that it won’t be competing with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, setting the price point at $245 is pretty much going to set it apart from its Microsoft’s and Sony’s $300.

This potential Nintendo Switch price and release date leak comes before the scheduled Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 on January 12 at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT, which will supposedly reveal more details about the Nintendo Switch.

…further details regarding the company’s new Nintendo Switch home gaming system will be shared in the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017, a live presentation for invited media, analysts and trade partners in Tokyo on 13th January. This presentation will also be globally live-streamed online and will include the exact launch date as well as a look at the line-up of games currently in development. Mr Kimishima also announced Nintendo Switch sampling events for invited media and partners will take place in the United States, Europe and Australia starting from January. The public will be able to participate in future hands-on events around the same time, details of which will be announced later.

Other leaks and rumors about the Nintendo Switch come from the reports of Tech Times such as the information that the Switch will come with non-removable batteries, and Bluetooth and 5 GHz Wi-Fi ac support.

The Nintendo Switch is also rumored to receive a third version of the Pokemon Sun and Moon, a new 3D Mario, and a port of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

You can watch the online reveal on the 12th at the Nintendo Switch website here.

[Featured image by Nintendo]