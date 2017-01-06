Android Nougat Updates For Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, HTC 10 & Nexus 6

After officially concluding the Galaxy Beta Program in December, the official Android Nougat update is expected to roll out soon for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units. Meanwhile, Nexus 6 and T-Mobile HTC 10 can reportedly taste the Nougat flavor already.

Samsung did not provide a specific release date for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge’s Android Nougat update but it is highly expected to arrive at any point this month. “We would do our best to distribute the official version in January as soon as possible,” Samsung noted in its message when it ended the beta program.

And based on recent developments, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners may only have to wait a few more days before Samsung officially releases the highly-anticipated Nougat update. A soak test was implemented releasing the firmware to a small number of S7 and S7 Edge units, according to Sam Mobile, a sign that the public rollout of the update out could be just around the corner. For the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, the software carries the version number G935FXXU1DPLR and contains the security patch for January. The publication noted that this version could be the final build that Samsung will offer as the official consumer version.

It was previously reported that Samsung will head straight to Android 7.1 Nougat for the Galaxy S7 family’s final build, citing a post on XDA Forum that contains a screenshot from the Galaxy Beta program’s Suggestions menu that reads:

“We are pleased to announce that we will support Android 7.1.1 from the official N OS release.”

But seeing the screenshot posted on the Sam Mobile’s showing the S7 Edge device updated only to Android 7.0 Nougat update instead of the 7.1, some readers can’t help but feel disappointed. Two of the commenters in the Sam Mobile’s report shared these sentiments:

“Hmm… 7.0. Not good. According to SamMobile, it should have been 7.1.1. “Where is the guy that said Samsung will release 7.1.1 directly… I hope I am wrong but I see this is not a 7.1.1 case…”

The Android Nougat 7.1.1 update, expected to bring in minor improvements, contains improved touch performance, new emojis, Daydream VR support and Google’s new GIF keyboard.

So much for the upcoming Android Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, other Android phones are starting to receive the latest mobile firmware from Google, too. For instance, T-Mobile is now rolling out its Nougat update for the HTC 10. The firmware update, which is 1.22GB-heavy, is reportedly carrying the ROM version 2.37.531.5, according to a tweet from LlabTooFeR, a popular leakster.

HTC 10 (T-Mobile USA) got Android 7.0 update. ROM version is 2.37.531.5 (https://t.co/HkKin9xjAi). — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) January 4, 2017

T-Mobile HTC 10’s update should be available via Over-The-Air or OTA process. A pop-up message should automatically appear on the phone’s screen once the Android Nougat 7.0’s OTA file becomes available for the phone. But for those who want to check manually, navigating to the Software Updates option from the phone’s Settings menu should help HTC 10 users to search for any firmware available for the device.

Another Android phone that can now experience the Android taste is the Nexus 6. Motorola’s Nexus 6 was not included in Google’s initial rollout of the firmware, making it available only to Pixels and certain Nexus models. Google explained later on that a “last minute bug” was the reason for leaving out Nexus 6 in the Android Nougat 7.1.1 release.

Fulfilling its promise that Nexus 6’s Android 7.1.1 update will be available in early January, the factory images and OTA zip files of the firmware are now available in the Google’s developer website, according to GSM Arena. The publication also assumes that the January security patches are also available in the latest Nougat update. For those who are waiting for the OTA release, GSM Arena noted that it may take a while for the OTA update notification to arrive since there are still Nexus 6 units stuck on the October or November security level.

The Inquisitr will continue to keep you in the loop for more news about Android Nougat release updates.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]