Camila Cabello Calls Shawn Mendes ‘One Of Her Favorite People In The World’ Amid Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello is calling Shawn Mendes “one of her favorite people” just weeks after it was announced that she would be leaving Fifth Harmony.

Cabello had nothing but sweet things to say about Shawn when introducing his track “Treat You Better” while hosting Radio Disney’s Top 16 of 2016 on December 31, gushing over the musician who she’s rumored for months to have been dating.

After months of rumors that Cabello and Mendes are, or at least were, dating, Camila made it pretty clear that she and Shawn are still great friends on the radio show, gushing over her fellow musician while announcing that his hit had come in at number 10 on Radio Disney’s year-end countdown.

“At number 10 is one of my favorite people in the entire world,” Camila said when introducing Shawn’s track “Treat You Better” on the New Year’s Eve radio show, before then calling Mendes her “lovely friend.”

Camila’s sweet gush over Shawn sent fans of the twosome into a frenzy, as many social media users flocked to Twitter to throw in their two cents regarding Cabello’s sweet words.

“Camila introducing Shawn,” Fifth Harmony fan @bugsmila wrote on the 140-character site alongside a clip of Cabello’s sweet words about Mendes. “I love their friendship. They’re so cute.”

“[Camila’s] ‘Woohoo’ when she was talking about Shawn lmao she’s so cute I love her,” @nuggetcabelloo added, while Cabello fan @_cuddlecamz tweeted out, “Camila introducing Shawn [crying emoji]. I love their friendship. My babies are so cute.”

Camila’s sweet words come after a whole lot of speculation surrounding herself and Shawn, as rumors have been swirling for months that the two musicians, who are notoriously close friends, may actually be dating.

E! News first sparked the dating speculation in late 2015, claiming that Cabello and Mendes were, in fact, dating after meeting and growing close while touring together with Austin Mahone.

Calling Camila and Shawn a “new couple” after they released their 2015 duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” the site claimed at the time that Cabello and Mendes “really like each other and laugh nonstop when they’re together” after the duo shared some flirty exchanges on social media.

Hollywood Life then added more fuel to the Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dating rumors last year, reporting in November that Cabello was supposedly “blowing kisses” to Mendes during his performance at the 2016 American Music Awards.

According to an onlooker who saw how Camila interacted with Shawn from the audience as he performed a medley of “Treat You Better” and “Mercy,” Cabello allegedly “blew kisses” to the singer and supposedly seemed “very smitten” watching him perform amid the dating speculation.

A source also claimed that Cabello, who sat with her now former Fifth Harmony bandmates at the event, also seemed to be “mad that cameras were in front of her and she wasn’t able to see [Mendes’s] full performance.”

But while sources have been claiming that Camila and Shawn have been dating, or at least dated, for a while now, the twosome have always denied being more than just friends.

Mendes most recently shut down the dating accusations while speaking to People, claiming that he and Cabello are not dating now and have never done so.

Though Shawn did admit that he and Camila have a great chemistry, the singer then went on to tell People that he and Cabello are actually “just good friends,” despite seemingly confirming that he and the now solo star may have once kissed during a 2016 interview with Britain’s Capital FM radio.

But despite denying the dating rumors, Camila and Shawn are still spreading the love on social media.

In addition to regularly liking each other’s Instagram photos as the dating rumors still continue to swirl, Mendes also spread the love for Camila on Twitter after it was announced last month that she had left Fifth Harmony after four and a half years with the band.

Quoting Camila’s tweet in which she spoke out about leaving the group, the “Mercy” singer wrote on the social media site on December 19 in reply to Cabello’s original message, “‘Pursue what makes your heart pound, happiness is our responsibility’ beautifully said.”

