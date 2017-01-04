Sarah Palin Apologizes To Julian Assange Years After Comparing The WikiLeaks Founder To al-Qaeda And Taliban Leaders

Sarah Palin is sorry for comparing Julian Assange to al-Qaeda and Taliban leaders. The former Alaska Governor apologized to WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The apology followed the airing of Assange’s interview with Fox News host, Sean Hannity. Sarah Palin took to both her Twitter and Facebook account to apologize to Assange, according to International Business Times. In another shocking post, Palin recommended her fans to watch Oliver Stone’s film, Snowden. Palin even called the film, “quite enlightening.”

“To Julian Assange: I apologize…. The media collusion that hid what many on the Left have been supporting is shocking. This important information that finally opened people’s eyes to democrat candidates and operatives would not have been exposed were it not for Julian Assange.”

To Julian Assange: I apologize. Please watch Sean Hannity's interview with Julian Assange (Wikileaks)…. https://t.co/UZpt4MMX2J — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 4, 2017

Sarah’s apology is assumed to be for insulting Assange as a journalist and comparing him to al-Qaeda and the Taliban. During the 2008 election, WikiLeaks posted hacked emails from Sarah Palin’s account. Just two years ago, she called Assange “an anti-American operative with blood on his hands” following the publishing of diplomatic cables by WikiLeaks. Palin insisted the site should be shut down permanently, according to the Business Insider.

“[Assange] is an anti-American operative with blood on his hands. His past posting of classified documents revealed the identity of more than 100 Afghan sources to the Taliban. Why was he not pursued with the same urgency we pursue al Qaeda and Taliban leaders?”

In 2010, Palin wrote on her Facebook page that Assange is not a journalist, nor is he an editor.

“Assange is not a ‘journalist,’ any more than the ‘editor’ of al Qaeda’s new English-language magazine Inspire is a ‘journalist.'”

Just weeks before Palin’s Facebook rant, the hacker was sentenced to a year in prison, according to Wired. Palin is now sorry and retracting statements made years ago on her Facebook page.

“I apologize for condemning Assange when he published my infamous (and proven noncontroversial, relatively boring) emails years ago.”

Quite an incredible leap from 2013 when Palin criticized Obama for not going after Snowden harder.

“As I said at the time of being targeted and my subsequent condemnation, though, the line must be drawn before our troops or innocent lives deserving protection would be put at risk as a result of published emails.”

In the Fox News interview, Assange accused President Barack Obama of a somewhat weak attempt to “delegitimize” Donald Trump’s presidency.

Palin used her social media account to voice her new beliefs and said that the political left is “oh-so-guilty of atrocious actions and attitudes of which they’ve falsely accused others.”

“This important information that finally opened people’s eyes to democrat candidates and operatives would not have been exposed were it not for Julian Assange.”

Julian Assange’s Interview With Sean Hannity

Julian Assange appeared in a surprise interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday and denied reports that claimed the Podesta and DNC emails were passed to WikiLeaks by the Russian government. Assange blasted U.S. media outlets and spoke out about the recent news regarding assessments of Russia being the source of the email leaks.

Hannity interviewed WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange on his nationally syndicated radio show, The Sean Hannity Show. Assange insisted the allegations of Russia being the source of WikiLeaks’ documents are a “foolish” and “dangerous” effort by Democrat’s to nullify Trump’s presidential win.

“Our source is not the Russian government.”

Full Julian Assange radio interview with @SeanHannity from this afternoon (US EST) on US election, CIA https://t.co/29gsH9BXla — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 15, 2016

Hannity, in an attempt to make it clear, asks Julian Assange about Russia’s passing on documents to WikiLeaks.

“So in other words, let me be clear… Russia did not give you the Podesta documents or anything from the DNC?”

“That’s correct,” Assange boldly responded to Hannity’s inquiry.

“Can you confirm whether you have hacked info from the RNC?” Hannity questioned.

In addition to the hacked emails from the DNC and Podesta, Assange admitted that WikiLeaks received a few pages of info pertaining to the RNC and Trump.

“… [WikiLeaks] received about three pages of information to do with the [Republican National Committee] and Trump [during the campaign], but it was already public somewhere else.”

Previously, Assange’s camp denied that the DNC and Podesta emails were derived from any government source. However, Assange held steadfast in refusing to identify the actual source responsible for the controversial email leak, according to Fox News.

Assange’s assertion contradicts the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which concluded in October that “the Russian Government directed the recent compromises of e-mails from U.S. persons and institutions, including from U.S. political organizations.”

Donald Trump and his transition team have dismissed the consensus of the CIA assessment, which claimed Russian hackers have interfered with the U.S. Presidential election.

U.S. officials say Putin was personally involved in U.S. election hack https://t.co/h219RqHLPx pic.twitter.com/V5G6kIDDIu — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 14, 2016

President Barack Obama ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to deliver all evidence from the Russian government allegedly used in cyber attacks and other means to interfere with the election, a senior administration official told NBC News. Trump has consistently disputed reports that Russian intelligence worked to help his presidential campaign.

Assange, who is Australian, has said he fears deportation to Sweden and the United States, where he could be charged for the publication of hundreds of thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic cables. According to the Wall Street Journal, Julian also believes if he is extradited to Sweden, he will then be extradited to the U.S., where he could face espionage charges due to leaking thousands of classified documents on the WikiLeaks website.

The WikiLeaks founder maintains that he has been robbed of his freedom for the last six years, according to the Guardian. The situation has also taken a toll on Assange’s physical well-being. Assange’s health deteriorated significantly since his confinement. He developed an arrhythmia, high blood pressure, chronic cough, and a Vitamin D deficiency, according to the Observer.

