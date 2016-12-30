Trump Inauguration: Everything To Expect From The Planned Protests To His First Speech As President

On January 20, Donald Trump will take the oath of office at the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. The highly anticipated inaugural address will follow Trump being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, but there’s more than an important speech giving you plenty of reasons to watch on TV, follow on social media, or attend in person.

Trump’s inauguration officially kicks off on January 19 when Vice President-elect Mike Pence and the president-elect stop by Arlington National Cemetery. Trump and Pence will partake in a wreath laying ceremony where around 400,000 soldiers, former presidents, and politicians have been buried. Later that day, a concert celebrating Trump’s presidency will be held at the Lincoln Memorial.

Performers at the celebration concert will include Jackie Evancho. Evancho is a 16-year-old recording artist who’s also scheduled to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” on Inauguration Day to open the ceremony swearing in the next president. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes will also perform at the celebration concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The Washington Post reports that Trump is drawing inspiration from John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan after taking on a personal role in drafting his inaugural address. Trump was dining at his Mar-a-Lago with members of the media and political consultants when Trump mentioned he’s fascinated by Reagan’s style and Kennedy’s ability to inspire Americans.

As construction for the massive ceremony enters its final stages, officials are scrambling to prepare appropriate security measures for the estimated one million Trump supporters who are expected to attend. The president-elect’s rhetoric throughout the campaign is expected to attract organized protests to the nation’s capital. According to the New York Times, there will be tens of thousands of officers, federal agents, and military personnel working security at Trump’s inauguration ceremony that will cost more than $100 million.

“In total, more than three dozen agencies spread out across the capital will be working to prevent the occasion from becoming a platform for individuals or groups looking to do harm. Their work, begun months ago, has taken on a new urgency since Election Day and will soon include the imposition of a security perimeter around the Capitol, the Mall and large parts of the city.

The largest known planned protest at Trump’s inauguration is expected to be the Women’s March on Washington. The group was granted a permit for 200,000 people to attend a rally and march planned for the day after Trump is sworn in on January 21. A Stand Against Trump, War, Racism and Inequality protest is scheduled to take place on Inauguration Day and is being organized by the group ANSWER. According to the event’s Facebook page, 10,000 people have RSVP’d.

On Friday, Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee released an extensive list of groups, school bands, and drill teams participating in the inaugural parade. Trump, Pence, and their families will lead the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue followed by the participants.

“There will be more than 8,000 parade participants representing forty organizations including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups,” the committee said in a statement.

With “Make America Great Again” as its key message, Trump’s inauguration will span five days in total. Trump is scheduled to attend three inaugural balls with First Lady Melania Trump. Trump’s inauguration will officially end on January 21 with an interfaith prayer service at Washington’s National Cathedral.

There will certainly be a lot of things to keep an eye on during Trump’s inauguration, but an appearance by former President Bill and First Lady Hillary Clinton would be a fascinating sight. Politico reports that Jimmy Carter is currently the only former president to accept an invitation to Trump’s inauguration.

A spokesman for George H.W. Bush cited the former president’s age as the reason he will not attend Trump’s inauguration, but his son, George W. Bush and the Clintons have not publicly ruled out making the trip to Washington, D.C. for Trump’s inauguration.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]