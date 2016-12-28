Selena Gomez Allegedly ‘Ditches’ Taylor Swift, Still Affected By ‘Toxic’ Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have formed a famously close friendship for years. But now, in the wake of her comeback from her hiatus, a new report claims that Selena has “ditched” Taylor. But while the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer allegedly has cut out Swift, she’s also reportedly still affected by her on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Taylor recently got into the Christmas spirit with her girl squad, according to Hollywood Life. Lily Aldridge shared a photo with Swift in the middle. The snap included the songstress, Lily, and Swift’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson.

“Christmas Smooches,” wrote Lily.

The media outlet pointed out that it is “so great that Taylor is spending time with her friends” amid her time off, with Swift scheduled to delight her fans at a concert on February 4. But where was Selena when it comes to Swift’s girl squad?

“Selena Gomez ditches ‘bad influence‘ Taylor Swift after rehab,” headlined Radar Online, with a report alleging that Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend had “shut out” Swift.

Gomez, 24, reportedly recently checked out of a rehab facility in Tennessee, where she allegedly was being treated for depression and anxiety. A source told Radar that she “refused to attend Swift’s 27th birthday bash,” allegedly based on the advice from her counselors.”

“Since Selena got out of rehab, she has been cutting out all of the bad influences in her life — and that definitely included Taylor.”

The insider alleged that Swift “is always trying to one-up” the younger singer, claiming that Gomez “is just completely over it.” But Radar claimed that the alleged avoidance of Taylor’s recent birthday party is not the first occasion on which Selena “threw some major shade at Swift.”

Rather than attend Taylor’s famous annual July 4th holiday bash, Gomez “opted to throw her own party,” according to the media outlet. As for what might happen in the future between Swift and Selena, the insider revealed that the 24-year-old “is continuing to see a therapist and surround herself with positive influences.”

“Taylor, unfortunately, does not make the cut anymore.”

While it’s been months since Justin Bieber and his on-again, off-again girlfriend hooked up, does Bieber still “make the cut” if there’s a chance for a reunion? Not according to Life & Style, which told readers that Justin still affects Selena, citing a source who allegedly that she “was stalking Justin on social media” after becoming “wrapped up” in Bieber’s personal life during the summer.

“Justin Bieber is still a toxic presence in Selena Gomez’s life.”

The insider alleged that the songstress’ reported rehab stay was “prompted” by Justin, alleging that she “would drink a lot and could barely do anything but talk or think about Justin.” In addition, while Bieber was involved with Sofia Richie at the time, Gomez allegedly began “bombarding” her pals with pictures of herself and Justin dating from the start of their relationship.

“It was creepy,” claimed the insider. “She wouldn’t stop. She said she missed him and the pictures made her happy. But her friends thought it just made her look sick.”

As for any public comments about Bieber, Selena appeared last month at the American Music Awards and gave a speech that some fans of the couple interpreted as referring to Justin, reported Hollywood Take.

“I think it’s safe to say that most of you know a lot about my life, whether I like it or not, said Gomez.

“I had to stop, ’cause I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside.”

The media outlet noted that her speech sparked rumors that she was “referring to her relationship with Bieber, 22, when she said she was ‘broken’ within.”

Prior to her hiatus, Gomez and Bieber had battled on Instagram. Justin had threatened to make his Instagram account private after fans were hostile to his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie. Selena entered the war of words, advising Bieber to “stop posting pictures of your girlfriend. Bieber then challenged her by claiming that she had used him to get attention for herself.

That battle allegedly had a strong impact on the Biebs’s ex-girlfriend, according to a source cited by the media outlet.

“Selena lost it. She can be fragile emotionally and Justin is a major factor.”

While the songstress hasn’t recently been seen in public with any new rumored boyfriends, the Biebs just hooked up with Kendall Jenner. The sighting of Justin with Kendall comes in the wake of much speculation about the identity of a “mystery woman” joining him in boarding a private plane headed to an unknown location, reported Elle.

The mystery has been solved, however, with Elle telling readers that Bieber’s previously unidentified gal pal was Kendall. Jenner and Justin were seen lunching on burgers at a Five Guys in Park City, Utah. Prior their lunch, Bieber reportedly was spotted “being just friends” with Kendall at Coachella and in Los Angeles.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]