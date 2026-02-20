Trump Vows To Ban Transgender Surgeries And Drugs At Federal Prisons

The Trump administration has implemented a new federal policy affecting medical care for transgender inmates housed in Bureau of Prisons facilities across the country. The updated LGBTQ related policy restricts certain gender-related medical treatments for transgender convicts in federal prisons. The change marks a significant shift from prior Bureau of Prisons guidelines that had allowed case-by-case evaluations for gender-affirming treatments.

Under the new framework being ushered in by President Donald Trump, federal prisons will no longer initiate hormone therapy for inmates diagnosed with gender dysphoria after incarceration. Inmates who were already receiving hormone treatment prior to entering federal custody may continue receiving care, but new prescriptions will not be started during their sentence.

Transgender male inmates across the U.S. set to be moved into men’s prison. Hundreds of transgender male federal prisoners are claiming to be living in ‘fear’ saying they will have a ‘target on their backs’ as they are set to be transferred to men’s prisons- under an Executive… pic.twitter.com/6A1DtE6lO0 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 23, 2025

Trump Administration officials have indicated that the transgender policy aligns with existing statutory authority governing prison healthcare and reflects a broader effort to standardize medical practices across federal facilities.

The Bureau of Prisons, which operates under the U.S. Department of Justice, is responsible for overseeing the medical needs of approximately 150,000 transgender inmates nationwide. Healthcare in federal prisons is governed by constitutional standards requiring treatment for serious medical needs, but agencies retain discretion in determining specific protocols.

The policy also impacts certain surgical procedures related to transgender transition. Supporters of the transgender policy change by President Trump, argue that the policy brings federal prison healthcare into closer alignment with what they describe as traditional correctional medical standards. Critics contend that LGBTQ gender-affirming care is medically necessary treatment for some transgender individuals and have raised concerns about potential legal challenges.

Civil rights groups have already indicated they plan to contest the Trump transgender policy in court, arguing that denying treatment may violate constitutional protections under the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

Legal experts note that federal courts have previously ruled that prisons must provide adequate care for serious medical conditions, including gender dysphoria in certain cases. However, courts have also allowed correctional institutions discretion in determining the scope and method of treatment.

The Trump administration has emphasized that the policy does not prohibit all medical care for transgender inmates but instead limits specific interventions. Hormone therapy that began prior to incarceration will continue, according to the reporting, ensuring continuity of care for those already undergoing treatment.

The issue of transgender inmates in federal custody has drawn national attention in recent years, particularly regarding housing assignments, medical access and classification procedures. Previous administrations had adjusted guidelines to allow broader access to certain treatments and accommodations.

The revised Trump transgender policy represents a recalibration of those guidelines. Officials have not released a detailed timeline for implementation, but Bureau of Prisons facilities have reportedly begun adjusting internal procedures to reflect the updated standards.

BREAKING: Trump admin issues new policy aimed at ending transgender-related care in federal prisons. “It’s a really dangerous policy,” an ACLU lawyer representing trans people in federal prison tells Law Dork of the new Bureau of Prisons policy. https://t.co/1XTdS5bbRx — Chris “Law Dork” Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 19, 2026

Advocacy organizations representing transgender inmates argue that the changes will have significant personal consequences for affected individuals. Administration officials, meanwhile, have framed the policy as part of a broader review of federal correctional practices.

As legal challenges move forward, federal courts are expected to weigh constitutional considerations against administrative authority in managing prison healthcare. For now, the new guidelines stand as the governing policy across federal institutions, affecting transgender inmates currently in custody and those entering the system in the future.

The debate surrounding medical care in prisons is likely to continue, as both legal and political arguments unfold in the months ahead.