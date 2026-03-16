Trump Criticizes Supreme Court, Revisits 2020 Election Claims in Social Media Post

Donald Trump‘s nearly 500-word Truth Social post had the President of the United States lashing out at the Supreme Court. The President seemed angered by the decision that the top court made regarding the tariffs that he had imposed the previous year.

The current bench has nine justices, three of whom were nominated and confirmed under Donald Trump. Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett were the justices who owe their seats at the court to the commander in chief.

Kavanaugh was among those whom Trump named in his post, thanking them for penning that 63-page dissent, which laid out how the president could impose tariffs — an act the court deemed illegal. He also thanked Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who joined Kavanaugh in the dissent.

He wrote,

“I want to thank Justices Alito, Thomas, and Kavanaugh for their Wisdom and Courage pertaining to the TARIFF case, and for understanding, in addition to the Law, that our ‘Unfriendly Competitors’ should not be reimbursed and rewarded for the decades of Damage they have caused THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

The ruling drew widespread attention on social media:

BREAKING: SUPREME COURT RULES 6–3 AGAINST TRUMP ON TARIFFS RULING THEM ILLEGAL pic.twitter.com/4q4rUuV1U5 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) February 20, 2026

Apart from the tariffs, the President also brought up the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden. Since then, Trump has maintained that the elections were rigged and that the Supreme Court failed to acknowledge it as such. He wrote, “ They wouldn’t even call out The Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, because they said that I, as President of the United States, did not have ‘standing’ to challenge it.”

The lawsuit in question was declined by the Supreme Court. It was filed by Texas and was supported by 18 state attorneys general who leaned Republican. They were also joined by 108 Republican members of Congress. The lawsuit sought to invalidate the victories Joe Biden had secured in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Critics and journalists were quick to fact-check Trump’s claims:

Donald Trump just posted a lot of words about the Supreme Court and other courts — many of which were not true. 1) The court did not bless his alternative tariff plan

2) The 2020 election was not “conclusively shown to be stolen

3) The court did not say Trump lacked “standing”… — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 16, 2026

Donald Trump has labelled lower courts that do not align with his administration’s policies as “bad” and “rogue,” but he had never directed such criticism at the Supreme Court itself. In his post, Trump accused the court of becoming a political tool, rather than remaining just and fair. Trump also spoke about the Democrats voting as a bloc, while Republicans were those whom he called “ungrateful.”

Donald Trump’s post seemed to air a lot of his frustrations with the policies that his administration wishes to advance.Many have been struck down by courts as illegal.