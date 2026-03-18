Trump-Appointed Prosecutors in New Jersey Face Judicial Scrutiny

Donald Trump’s U.S. Attorney’s office faces some serious answering to a federal judge in New Jersey. The judge ended up cancelling a scheduled sentencing hearing in the case.

The judge cited unresolved questions about the true leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s office in the state. As a result, the three attorneys running the state office have now been summoned to testify about the structure of management going on.

U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi on Monday ruled the structure of hierarchy in the Attorney’s Office in New Jersey illegal. He said prosecutors have lost confidence and trust in Trump’s Department of Justice.

Quraishi ordered the three attorneys to testify to the structure of hierarchy as well as the office’s operations. Until this gets clarified, the judge has paused sentencing to a man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

During Monday ‘s hearing, Judge Zahid Quraishi interrogated a junior prosecutor about whether the former interim U.S. attorney, Alina Habba, still had some role in operating the office, and ejected the New Jersey office’s head of appeals, Mark Coyne, from the courtroom. https://t.co/FcLcxwn8cY — Shlomo Schorr (@OneJerseySchorr) March 17, 2026

One of the assistant U.S. Attorneys on Monday appeared before Judge Quraishi in response to the summons. Daniel Rosenblum faced criticism from the judge, who highlighted the lack of trust in the office from the courts and the public. He stated, “You have lost the confidence and the trust of this court. You have lost the confidence and the trust of the New Jersey legal community, and you are losing the trust and confidence of the public.”

Quraishi also criticized errors carried out by the lawyers in the ongoing case as well. He labeled the investigation of the case as sloppy after they entered a plea deal with the suspect without examining the evidence. Rosenblum acknowledged errors in the directive.

Further, the prosecutor was asked if he knew all three lawyers running the office. Rosenblum responded that he did not have personal interactions with them all. Quraishi questioned whether former interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba had some role. It was the New Jersey office’s head of appeals who responded on Rosenblum’s behalf. Mark Coyne said, “She is not.”

Later on, the judge ordered Coyne removed from the courtroom, since he did not make a formal court appearance. Judge Zahid Quraishi had reprimanded him, saying, “You don’t get to blindside the court and do whatever it is you guys want to do. So if you continue to speak, you can leave.”

Well, the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s office has faced scrutiny in recent weeks. Last week, another judge concluded that the Trump administration had illegally appointed three attorneys to run the office. This decision faced immense backlash among several courts and judges across the country. It highlighted raising concerns about the appointments as attorneys.

In another instance, Attorney General Pam Bondi faced questioning from the U.S. District Judge Mathew Brann. He questioned her December decision allowing three different lawyers to run the office in New Jersey. Brann had reminded that the move openly violated one of the most crucial provisions of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.

Judge rules 3 attorney committee is unlawfully serving in the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office. https://t.co/MJpkeLOHkP — The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) March 11, 2026

In fact, before the appointment of the three lawyers, the department was also questioned regarding their predecessor, Alina Habba. Mathew Brann, back then, ruled that the 41-year-old was appointed illegally after the decision failed to get the approval from the Senate.

With so many questionable actions being carried out under the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office, there are now demands made for its accountability and legitimacy of the office’s leadership. Additionally, many defendants in the past have challenged whether prosecutors had proper authority to pursue cases ahead based on questioning done by either Alina Habba or the current trio of lawyers.