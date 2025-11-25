Texas Mom in Real Estate Job Fired by Drunk Boss in a Late‑Night Text

A single mom from Texas, Kristin McCarley, shared on TikTok how her boss sent her a drunk message to fire her. She received the message on Saturday, at 10:36pm, with a typo only a drunk person can make.

The message said,” Do not come on Monday. “I’ve mage (made) changes to the office. I have to let you go.” She added the caption to her TikTok video, “Sometimes you just have to read your boss’s drunk text at 10:36 pm on a Saturday night and move on.”

Later on, a Texas woman also shared that her boss sent her another message at 1:07 am. He had taken a screenshot of her social media profile with her friend and sent it to her.

The video has gotten more than one million viewers and several comments. TikTok users commented that she should reach out to HR and a lawyer to deal with the situation. One user said she should sue and treat the payout as an early Christmas gift. Another one posted, “What???? OMG! Getting fired over a drunk text. This can’t be legal.”

Real estate agent fired after boss sends her a ‘drunk’ late-night text https://t.co/JEVPEabZZ8 pic.twitter.com/qsgzBZhNvU — New York Post (@nypost) November 24, 2025



A workplace expert, Roxanne Clader, chimed in and said, “Technology, I think, has become a bit of a shield – I don’t think people are intending to be unprofessional or cruel. We’re seeing what psychologists call avoidant communication, where the fear of confrontation overrides our professional responsibility and duty.”

She also implied that communication via email and messages is normal now. Moreover, she added that managers may be treating termination similarly to any other task they do from their list. But there are people who have a livelihood depending on jobs, and how it may impact them emotionally.

She called it “poor etiquette” to fire over text. She also warned against it becoming normal, as it may lead to a larger challenges. People have been surprised by the story and chiming in with their take. One user commented, “Getting fired by emoji reaction has to be a new corporate law. HR speed-running side quests at this point.”

Another one posted, “I think they should add an emoji for that. The thumbs down really isn’t going to cut it, in my opinion.” Some suggested that if she has her own listing, she can take them with her and move on from this job. While several people were surprised by the news going viral. One user also joked that her boss had to get drunk to deal with her. That may not have been true, but the question of professionalism arises if her boss is texting her after getting drunk.