‘Star Trek’ Actor William Shatner Criticizes Donald Trump’s Canada Annexation Comments

Star Trek actor William Shatner, known for playing Captain James T. Kirk, has recently shared his thoughts on president Donald Trump. Shatner expressed his views on the president after the latter discussed his idea of annexing Canada and making it a part of the United States.

According to The List, the Canadian actor expressed his displeasure over Trump’s views on uniting the United States and Canada. In a May 2025 interview with Fox News, the 94-year-old actor told Jesse Watters that Trump should consider making the United States a part of Canada instead.

“At a certain point, persistence becomes insulting,” the Canadian-born said in his interview. Furthermore, he listed several reasons why Trump should consider the United States becoming a part of Canada.

“Here, you have a friendly group of people saying come on over. It’s cleaner, there’s plenty of power. There’s some lovely people who want to work with you. Be our 11th province,” Shatner said. He added, “Everybody is so serious about what is an unserious offer.”

Shatner was booed for his comments. However, he did not let them affect him, and shared another statement on X. Responding to the conservatives, he wrote, “If you are angry about my posts on the United States becoming a Canadian province: imagine how Canadians felt when an actual leader of a friendly neighboring country floated that idea across the border. Doesn’t feel good; does it? Learn a lesson from it.”

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The actor had previously expressed concerns over climate change under Trump’s administration. He openly opposes Trump’s annexation statements, which the president previously discussed at his Oval Office.

Although the 79-year-old president expressed his wish for Canada to become the 51st state of the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has dismissed the idea.

Carney had told Trump that Canada was not up for sale, to which the president casually replied, “never say never.”

Shatner, who is known for his quirk and wittiness, has regularly used humor to criticize Trump. Earlier, in a post on X, he asked the president to restore Pluto as a planet, and even told him to take Elon Musk’s help. He has also previously compared Trump to a human form of an alien, saying, “looks like one of the aliens that assumed human form.”