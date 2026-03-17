Chelsea Handler recently made renewed allegations about the Los Angeles mansion she bought from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines. Handler claimed the house was actually “unsafe” for her to live in for years.

The comedian brought up what inspectors who reviewed the RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines’ mansion informed her during her Handler podcast. Chelsea Handler remembered them saying after inspecting the home: “This house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years,” a statement Handler claims underscored the seriousness of the issues she had unknowingly inherited, according to a Daily Mail report.

Chelsea Handler claimed she purchased the five-bedroom RFK Jr. mansion, which sits on a full acre and was constructed in 1937, for approximately $5.85 million in October 2021. But Handler immediately began experiencing issues that she feels could have been discovered beforehand. She also claimed improvements from past owners, such as an outdoor shed she deemed to be illegal, actually decreased the value of the home.

Chelsea Handler says RFK Jr and Cheryl Hines left $6M LA mansion ‘unlivable,’ still hasn’t moved in https://t.co/t8xtx4iczS pic.twitter.com/CNxPKNDaXS — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2026

Handler also pointed to what she described as an awkward exchange involving the wife of RFK Jr, Cheryl Hines after the purchase. Chelsea Handler claimed the actress—who had reportedly moved to another home on the same street, said to be worth about $6.6 million—left her a message offering assistance.

“They had the audacity to leave me a note. Cheryl Hines left me a note saying, ‘Let us know if there’s anything we can do for you, Chelsea.’ I’m like, yeah, how about a f—–g foundation. That’s something you could do for me,” Handler said.

The comedian went further, linking her frustrations with the RFK Jr. mansion home to his current public role. “The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house,” Chelsea Handler also noted during her podcast when referencing his position in the Donald Trump administration.

RFK Jr. has since been confirmed as Health and Human Services Secretary and has not publicly commented on Chelsea Handler’s claims beyond confirming that the transaction between him and Cheryl Hines did occur. Since taking office he has continued to issue statements related to policies involving public health, the environment, and governmental regulation.

While RFK Jr. has spent much of his career involved in public interest advocacy and litigation, his current role as Health and Human Services secretary places him in a position closely involved with many of these ongoing conversations domestically.

Chelsea Handler says RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines left $6M LA mansion ‘unlivable,’ still hasn’t moved in https://t.co/WZcIXGjAa0 pic.twitter.com/OwBeWLZhc9 — California Post (@californiapost) March 17, 2026

Cheryl Hines has not spoken publicly about the allegations either and has maintained a relatively low-key presence as she has spent much of her career in television away from politics related to her husband.

Chelsea Handler’s comments about the RFK Jr. mansion have since been shared widely online with mixed responses. Some users on social media have pointed out that Handler’s comments were characteristic of her comedy persona while others questioned if there is a line of privacy breached when discussing the specifics of such a private sale.

As neither RFK Jr. nor Cheryl Hines have confirmed any legal proceedings will be taken and Chelsea Handler has not commented on the issue since the initial interview, no further information is available.