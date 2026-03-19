Politics

Pentagon Declines Comment on Drone Sightings – Calls Reporting ‘Grossly Irresponsible’

Published on: March 19, 2026 at 4:39 PM ET

Drone fears intensify as deadly attack abroad raises alarms over US base security

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Drones hover over Fort Nair near Washington DC.
Mysterious drones hover over Fort McNair where Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio live in Washington DC. (Image Source: X, @bennyjohnson)

The base’s location is also considered highly strategic, situated just a short distance from Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Pentagon. Fort McNair serves as the headquarters for the National Defense University and is known for housing some of the Pentagon’s highest-ranking military leaders.

While the installation has not traditionally been used to accommodate political figures, some officials in Trump’s orbit have pointed to security concerns when choosing to reside on military bases.

According to The Atlantic, outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem relocated to a residence designated for the Coast Guard commandant at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

The drone scare in Washington follows similar concerns elsewhere, as MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa—home to U.S. Central Command, which is overseeing military operations in Iran—was forced into lockdown twice earlier this week. The initial lockdown at Fort MacDill happened Monday after a suspicious package was delivered to the visitors center. The second lockdown occurred on Wednesday and involved some type of a  security incident.

In the early stages of Operation Epic Fury, an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait left six U.S. service members dead, heightening alarm among defense officials over the increasing danger posed by unmanned aerial systems. The State Department also has directed diplomatic posts worldwide to review and strengthen security measures in response to an evolving threat environment.

Drone threats have become more commonplace since President Trump ordered the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, security officials note according to the Daily Mail. Since Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, Secret Service agents have reportedly experienced unidentified more frequently drones.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *