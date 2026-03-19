Pentagon Declines Comment on Drone Sightings – Calls Reporting ‘Grossly Irresponsible’

Unidentified drones were spotted hovering over sensitive U.S. military facilities outside Washington DC, with many demanding answers to who was responsible for the sightings. War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio live on “Generals Row” on the military base where the drones were spotted hovering above.

Security officials are scrambling for answers following reports of drones flying over a military base outside Washington DC. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell declined to speak about the drones. ‘The department cannot comment on the secretary’s movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible.” Parnell also declined to ​discuss ⁠the residential location of the Secretary of War, the Washington Post reports.

BREAKING BOMBSHELL Unidentified drones were spotted over the Washington Army Base where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth currently reside Wednesday night – officials have not determine where they came from or their purpose. Source: The Washington… pic.twitter.com/UKPEmSEQKe — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) March 19, 2026

The base’s location is also considered highly strategic, situated just a short distance from Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Pentagon. Fort McNair serves as the headquarters for the National Defense University and is known for housing some of the Pentagon’s highest-ranking military leaders.

🚨BREAKING: Security Breach at Fort McNair Multiple unidentified drones were detected over Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. earlier this morning. The military base serves as the official residence for Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/Bb9Rmv8XVU — OSINT Alert Hub (@osintalerthub) March 19, 2026

While the installation has not traditionally been used to accommodate political figures, some officials in Trump’s orbit have pointed to security concerns when choosing to reside on military bases.

According to The Atlantic, outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem relocated to a residence designated for the Coast Guard commandant at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

Drones seen above Army base where Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio live https://t.co/22Qsk8k1Ty — Erin Anderson (@ELAnderson1111) March 19, 2026

The drone scare in Washington follows similar concerns elsewhere, as MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa—home to U.S. Central Command, which is overseeing military operations in Iran—was forced into lockdown twice earlier this week. The initial lockdown at Fort MacDill happened Monday after a suspicious package was delivered to the visitors center. The second lockdown occurred on Wednesday and involved some type of a security incident.

In the early stages of Operation Epic Fury, an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait left six U.S. service members dead, heightening alarm among defense officials over the increasing danger posed by unmanned aerial systems. The State Department also has directed diplomatic posts worldwide to review and strengthen security measures in response to an evolving threat environment.

Drone threats have become more commonplace since President Trump ordered the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, security officials note according to the Daily Mail. Since Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, Secret Service agents have reportedly experienced unidentified more frequently drones.