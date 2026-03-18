One Business Owner Voted for Trump — His Company Lost Money in 2025

Donald Trump was very confident that his economic policies would solve the affordability crisis that has been plaguing his country. At the core of his agenda was to impose tariffs on imported goods and use them to funnel money to everyday Americans. This, according to Trump, would have made it a lot easier for citizens to afford essential goods and services. However, it seems that the tariffs only made things tougher, not just for consumers but also for businesspeople like Jay Allen.

Jay Allen, as reported by The Independent, was a Trump fan and voted for the Republicans in the Presidential election. Trump’s affordability platform was very attractive to a lot of voters in America, which allowed Trump to snatch the victory away from the incumbent Democratic Party. However, since he has taken office, there have been complaints from producers and consumers alike about prices going through the roof.

INFLATION SPIKE: Prices are rising faster than expected—and Trump’s tariffs are making it WORSE. Core PCE jumped 0.4% in February, hitting 2.8% year-over-year—the highest in over a year. His 25% tariffs on imported cars and parts are driving up costs for American families. pic.twitter.com/cwkSZoQbY6 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 28, 2025

Jay Allen faced these issues first-hand. When casting his vote for Trump, Allen hoped that Allen Engineering Corp. would be able to work with reduced regulations and would also receive tax cuts under the Republican regime. This was perhaps what many business owners expected when they cast their vote for Donald Trump.

However, what his company faced instead were increased costs, which made business operations that much more difficult. Import taxes drove up the cost of several machines that were essential to Allen’s business’s day-to-day workload. Eventually, Allen’s company ran at a loss in 2025. He had to reduce his workforce from 204 to 140. Further, Allen had to institute a price hike of 8% to 10% just to make ends meet, which impacted sales.

This was exactly what Trump said would not happen, given that the tariffs were supposed to drive down prices, not raise them. Factories and business owners around the United States faced similar issues, which drove up the prices of goods for businesses to make ends meet. Tariffs were supposed to offload costs to foreign companies, but those costs would inevitably trickle down to consumers regardless of what Trump believed.

The Commerce Secretary suggests GDP may grow by 5% because of the tariffs. Nearly every other estimate finds tariffs will drag growth in the short and long term. https://t.co/xmLyceuX2E — Erica York (@ericadyork) November 6, 2025

Jay Allen said, “What’s really sad is the unintended consequences of his tariffs are hurting manufacturing in our country. Unfortunately, the working-class people are getting squeezed.”

Compounding the crisis — as Allen’s workforce cuts illustrate — manufacturing jobs are shrinking as businesses try to keep costs down. Tariffs set out to achieve a more affordable economy for consumers, but instead ended up driving costs and cutting jobs in a key industry like manufacturing.