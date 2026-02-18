Newly Released Emails Show Jeffrey Epstein’s Shocking Message About Pope Francis

Late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s connections with powerful people, including billionaires, tech giants, journalists, spiritual leaders, and politicians, continue to draw scrutiny. It appears that millions of files released by the Department of Justice had one more damning surprise in them. Epstein wrote an email to former Pope Francis when the latter visited the United States in 2015.

Despite not being Catholic, he showed interest in the Vatican’s history and its politics. The recently released documents offer insight into the disgraced financier’s obsession with Christianity.

The email is poorly written and riddled with spelling errors. Some letters are replaced with symbols. It implies the late financier’s wish to invite the Pope over for a “massage.” His insinuation had sexual undertones.

Epstein even indicated that the former sovereign of Vatican City would climax during the encounter.

“=hought (sic) id invite him for a massage,” Epstein wrote in the email. “So when he =ears oh jesus Im coming. he feels =appy,” he added.

Mark Epstein wrote, “You’=e probably smart enough to get out of town when the pope is here, but =f you’re in NYC, he will be staying around the corner from =ou.” He added, “You should invite him over for an egg cream and =xchange stories.”

The email containing the sickening message was sent as a reply to his brother, Mark. The duo discussed Francis’s U.S. visit that year, which was significant for many reasons.

The Pope met with then-President Barack Obama during his stay and addressed Congress in Washington and the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He also led mass at Madison Square Garden.

The email is dated September 23, 2015. At that time, he was already a convicted felon who was prosecuted in a Florida court on charges involving minors back in 2008. He had entered a federal plea deal that allowed him to lessen his initial sentence and escape more serious charges.

During his New York visit, the Pope had stayed in an apartment not too far from Epstein’s luxury residence.

The email is another instance of the late trafficker mocking the Christian faith and the Catholic Church. Christopher Hale, a former Obama associate who now runs the Substack publication “Letters From Leo,” believes that Epstein “was not merely being tasteless.” “He was expressing contempt—for Francis, for the papacy, and for the moral authority the pope represented,” Hale said.