Mom Whose Newborn Died in Her Arms After Denied Work-From-Home Request Awarded $22.5M

An employer was ordered to pay $22.5 million after a woman lost her baby during a high-risk pregnancy. According to People, a jury in Hamilton County, Ohio, ordered TQL to pay the amount after it denied suitable working conditions to the mother during her pregnancy.

Chelsea Walsh had been told by her doctors to limit her activity, as her pregnancy was high-risk. In a press release, Walsh’s attorneys revealed she was told to stay on modified bed rest and to preferably work from home, as reported by 25 News Now.

She asked her office to accept her request to work remotely, which was denied. Walsh’s lawsuit revealed, “TQL presented Walsh with an impossible choice — work at the office and put additional strain on her child, or take an unpaid leave of absence and lose the income and health insurance she needed,” as reported by NBC News.

Following this, Walsh returned to her office on February 22, shortly after, she was placed on leave against her wishes. Later, her request to work from home at the beginning of her maternity leave was also denied.

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She was informed that she could work from home if someone else intervened on her behalf. As reported by People, on the same day, Walsh was hospitalized and gave birth to Magnolia. She was born at 20 weeks and six days’ gestation, and Magnolia passed away soon after.

The lawsuit further shed light on Magnolia’s condition after birth. It stated, “Magnolia had a heartbeat, was breathing, and exhibited fetal movement,” adding, “Magnolia was placed on Walsh’s chest so that Walsh could hold her. Magnolia died in Walsh’s arms approximately one hour and thirty minutes later,” as reported by NBC News.

Wolterman Law Office’s Matthew C. Metzger, co-counsel for the bereaved family, stated, “This is a heartbreaking outcome for a young family. The evidence showed that Chelsea Walsh was following her doctors’ instructions for a high-risk pregnancy and simply asked to work from home. The jury found that TQL’s denial of that reasonable request led to the death of her daughter.”

According to WLWT, the jury initially awarded the family $25 million for the damages. However, they assigned 90% of the fault to the company, bringing the amount down to $22.5 million.

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The Butler Trial Firm’s Brian Butler, another co-counsel, stated, “This family, like most plaintiffs, did not want to sit through a trial reliving these events…But TQL gave them no choice. TQL had multiple opportunities to resolve this case for far, far less than the verdict. We wish those opportunities had been taken seriously,” reported by People.

TQL also came forward with its own statements. Its spokesperson, Julia Daugherty, said, “We extend our condolences to the Walsh family. We disagree with the verdict and the way the facts were characterized at trial.”

She further added, “We are evaluating legal options and remain committed to supporting the health and well-being of our employees.”

Mayo Clinic discussed the suitable working conditions for mothers. It stated, “Most people can continue working during pregnancy. Being pregnant, however, might present challenges in the workplace.” They also pointed out some dos and don’ts during pregnancy.