Melania Trump’s Documentary Tops Amazon Prime Charts Despite Mixed Reviews From Critics

Melania, the documentary featuring First Lady Melania Trump, is currently soaring high on Amazon Prime. After its release on the streaming platform earlier this week, the documentary has gained attention from viewers globally.

The film, which was released in theatres in January 2026, eventually made its way to the OTT platform for people across the globe. The film follows Melania during the 20 days leading up to the inauguration of Donald Trump’s second presidential term in office. Moreover, the film showcases Melania’s life growing up in Slovenia and her time as the first lady at the White House.

According to the Flix Patrol, just a day after its release on Amazon Prime, the film rose to the number one spot and was the most-streamed content overall in the United States. The first lady did not hide her happiness and shared the news on social media.

Through its theatrical run, Melania managed to collect $7 million at the box office, which is the highest opening for a documentary in a decade. The New York Post reported that Amazon MGM studios spent more than $70 million on the film, including marketing.

Hence, the studio wanted to regain the cost by inducing a license deal and adding it to its own streaming platform. Moreover, the studio is also planning to create a docuseries on Melania with Brett Ratner directing it.

Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel also discussed the movie, which he watched after its release on Amazon Prime. According to Variety, he called the documentary extremely dull.

“More than anything, this documentary is dreadfully dull. The whole thing is Melania going to fittings, riding in a car, trying on clothes, and interviewing people to work for her,” Kimmel said.

He also mentioned that Melania’s $7 million box office sales have set a record. “It set a record. It was the biggest opening for a non-musical vanity project/brazen corporate bribe in the last 10 years,” Kimmel said.

Watched the ‘Melania’ documentary this evening! Beautiful, smart, humble, amazing woman! It’s definitely a must watch! 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/KhwskA0lfI — Double D 🇺🇸 (@dvel86) March 10, 2026

Many entertainment critics have also voiced their opinion on the documentary, labeling it as “political propaganda” for the president’s administration.

In contradiction, users on Rotten Tomatoes have given the movie a 99 percent rating approval.

In a statement after the release of the film in January, Kevin Wilson, Amazon MGM’s head of domestic theatrical distribution, said, “This momentum is an important first step in what we see as a long-tail lifecycle for both the film and the forthcoming docuseries, extending well beyond the theatrical window and into what we believe will be a significant run for both on our service.”