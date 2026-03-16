Melania Documentary Misses Oscars 2026 Due to Eligibility, Not Reviews

Donald Trump called Melania Trump a movie star after the release of her documentary. He called it a great success and joked about two stars being in the family. Needless to say, he would expect the documentary to receive awards since he loves awards, as seen in his quest for the Nobel Prize.

However, Melania did not get any nominations for the Oscars 2026. We all know how vocal Trump is about his feelings. But this time, he chose silence and did not post anything about the documentary getting snubbed.

Many people might assume that he may agree with the reviews and, in reality, may consider them a reason for zero nominations. However, the truth is that the documentary was released in January 2026. So it did not qualify for the 2025 nominations, which ended on August 15, 2025.

“Oh man is he going to be mad his wife wasn’t nominated for this.” — Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Melania Trump not receiving an #Oscar nomination for her documentary. pic.twitter.com/rfzJe5vZWl — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 16, 2026

Despite the big premiere at the Kennedy Center and its release in theaters, the documentary could not be a part of the Oscars 2026. It may get a chance for the Oscars 2027 when the submissions open.

If the documentary is snubbed in the 99th Oscars, then we can assume that Trump won’t be silent. We might get to see Truth Social posts slamming the awards committee. Moreover, Trump may expect Amazon to submit the film for the Oscar nomination deadline for short- and long-form documentaries.

Melania was a $75 million project for Amazon; however, dwindling box office numbers and IMDb ratings could not make up for that. On the other hand, the main goal for Amazon wasn’t to make money with the documentary.

Documentaries are movies too, by the way. Melania was released in theaters first, and if it meets the Academy’s eligibility requirements, it can absolutely qualify for a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. I’ve put plenty of documentaries on my “best movies of the year” lists… — Edward Burger (not Berger) ❤️🌈 (@edwardbrgr) March 10, 2026

According to Amazon MGM’s distribution chief, Kevin Wilson, “Whether or not people like it, the value of these movies is different for our business model. We’re getting a massive marketing campaign that’s being paid for before the film gets to streaming. If we can put these movies out theatrically and cover our P&A [print and advertising] costs, why wouldn’t we?”

The documentary has not received Oscar nominations yet, but the first lady was mentioned during the award show. Perhaps we’ll have to wait until the next Oscars to see if it makes the cut. This year’s winner was Mr. Nobody Against Putin. The film follows a Russian teacher whose school is turned into a war recruitment center. Meanwhile, the first lady’s documentary is about her husband’s second inauguration as president.