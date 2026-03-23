Deadly LaGuardia Collision and ICE Activity Spark Ripple Chaos at Newark Airport

Newark Airport in New Jersey is facing one of its busiest days today as ICE activity and a shortage of staff cause long lines at terminals following the harrowing collision at LaGuardia Airport. The pilot and co-pilot both lost their lives in the incident. A passenger jet struck a Port Authority vehicle at LaGuardia Airport late last night.

LaGuardia Airport will remain shut until 2 p.m. today at the earliest. The surge comes as a result of travelers being forced to rebook their flights, causing massive queues. NBC News has reported that the closure at LaGuardia Airport could be extended. The incident remains under investigation.

The control tower at Newark Airport, outside New York City, was temporarily evacuated this morning. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that officials had to implement a ground stop after a burning smell was detected.

Travelers are facing MASSIVE security lines at Newark International Airport and airports around the country because Democrats continue to refuse to fund DHS and pay our TSA officers. It is time for Democrats to END the DHS Shutdown. pic.twitter.com/qAtNunGDpq — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 16, 2026

“Arrivals and departures ​are temporarily paused at Newark Liberty ​International Airport in New Jersey after air traffic controllers evacuated the tower because ​of a burning smell coming from an ​elevator,” the statement read.

​Airports across the country are facing an overwhelming number of travellers over the past weeks. On Sunday, LaGuardia Airport in New York saw wait lines as long as three hours on Sunday. Newark Airport Authority is bracing for time-consuming delays because of weather and Spring break travel.

​News12 reported that ICE agents were spotted at Newark today. However, it’s unclear whether they were present there to carry out federal raids. President Trump has announced that ICE agents will be sent across the country to help TSA workers in the middle of the government shutdown. The federal agents have been instructed to guard exit lanes and verify passenger IDs.

🚨 BREAKING: Just hours after a deadly crash at LaGuardia airport, the FAA has issued a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport after reports that one of the air traffic control towers was evacuated. pic.twitter.com/XvWh4nkQbL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2026

​“Because of the Democrat shutdown, President Trump is using every tool available to help American travelers who are facing hours-long lines at airports across the country — especially during this spring break and holiday season that is very important for many American families.”

​“This will help bolster T.S.A. efforts to keep our skies safe and minimize air travel disruptions,” the DHS said in a statement.

​However, Mikie Sherrill, the governor of New Jersey has criticised this initiative. Mikie believes entrusting untrained ICE agents with airport duties will only further complicate the situation. It has not been revealed, however, which airports will continue receiving ICE support or for how long.

​Federal officials have revealed that TSA wait times have become longer than usual nationwide. Hundreds of agents have quit or are absent during the ongoing partial government shutdown.