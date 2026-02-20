Katie Miller Tried to Mock Barack and Michelle’s Marriage — But Netizens Quickly Taught Her a Lesson

Katie Miller’s off-the-cuff joke has backfired on her as the former White House staffer had meant to poke fun at the Obamas. Instead of spending time with her own spouse, Stephen Miller, Katie appeared to nitpick Michelle and Barack Obama for their Valentine’s Day post.

​Well, on February 14, Barack shared a rather candid picture with his wife Michelle. He could be seen stealing a peck on his wife’s cheek before penning the caption “Celebrated Valentine’s Day with my forever dance partner. Love you, Miche! But Katie decided to ruin the moment for the pair through her extremely outspoken nature.

Katie Miller appeared to have a bone to pick with Barack Obama for using the nickname ‘Miche’ for his spouse. She objected that the 44th U.S. President could not even spell his wife’s name correctly in the post. Katie wrote, “Loves her so much that he can’t even spell her name right in the post.”

It takes no genius to guess that Katie’s attempt at degrading Barack and Michelle’s marriage over one sweet Valentine’s Day post was going to be an epic failure. What’s more, the tweet was quickly deleted, meaning that Miller must have already recognized her misstep amid the growing backlash coming her way.

Katie Miller really would have owned Barack Obama here for a spelling error. Except everyone knows his nickname for his wife is “Miche” pic.twitter.com/EEKFfuk3Xh — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) February 15, 2026

But it unfortunately could not save her from the heat on the internet. It instead opened the floodgates to criticism over her own marriage with Stephen Miller, which netizens concluded was far from serious or romantic. Noting her choice to delete the controversial tweet, one of the netizens instantly commented, “This post from @KatieMiller is no longer on her timeline and could have been deleted. If so, it would mark one of the few times she recognized her own stupidity.”

Adding to the wave of criticism, some netizens easily understood that Katie’s choice of words for a harmless Valentine’s Day post screamed jealousy and envy. A user wrote, “That screams envy”, while another netizen commented, “You can’t expect much from Katie, look who she married and bred with.”

This post from @KatieMiller is no longer on her timeline and could have been deleted. If so, it would mark one of the few times she recognized her own stupidity. https://t.co/OTgScosKAn — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 16, 2026

Meanwhile, some were quick to bring back a photo of Stephen Miller from the year 2020. It featured him walking across the South Lawn with then-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh carrying a handbag. His picture became an instant meme, sparking ridicule of his marriage to Katie. Meanwhile, commenters deduced that perhaps Katie’s marriage to Stephen wasn’t as nice as they pretended it to be.

A user wrote, “No one has ever given her an affectionate nickname, apparently”, while another commented, “Maybe he makes a specific weasely cackle that you can’t really spell?” There were also constant reminders of Katie’s misstep on social media, where she covers up a blunder by deleting it soon after. A user posted, “She’s made a fool of herself! I’m sure this wasn’t the first time!”

I blocked her a long time ago, but Katie Miller is clearly jealous of the love Michelle and Barack Obama share. After Barack posted a Valentine’s message using the nickname ‘Miche’ pronounced ‘Meesh’ with a silent ‘e’. Katie replied by questioning his intellect. She claimed that… — Audacious555 (@Alicat5551) February 16, 2026

It’s indeed true that Katie has in the past deleted several of her controversial posts, right after they started fetching all the backlash. Known to be a fiery and unapologetic MAGA defender, her critics define her as being driven by petty competition and jealousy. Many argue that her online presence has become an embarrassment to those supporting MAGA and the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Katie and Stephen announced in December 2025 that they are expecting their fourth child together. They have been married since 2020. The couple are parents to their two sons, Jackson and Hudson and their daughter Mackenzie.