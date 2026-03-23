Karoline Leavitt Posts Cryptic Message as Trump Faces Fresh Scrutiny

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is hinting at life regrets as she shared a cryptic message on social media. Posting a reflective message about life choices and regrets, she has openly expressed her thoughts to her followers. However, this comes after President Trump’s increased presence in the news for his online rants and statements.

Karoline Leavitt took to Instagram to share a list of things people would never regret. Her post read, “Praying, putting your phone down, listening over talking, calling your mom, reading the Bible, investing in memories, being thankful, forgiving others, forgiving yourself, giving a compliment, drinking more water, saying ‘I love you,’ and trusting God.”

On the other hand, the 28-year-old also celebrated her baby shower on social media, and many users questioned her age-gap marriage. The mom of one, Karoline Leavitt, is married to businessman Nicholas Riccio, 60, whom she met in 2022.

She announced in December that she is expecting her second child with her husband. The pair welcomed their first child in July 2024. Karoline Leavitt has also gained more coverage online and in the media because of her notable role at the White House. She is the first press secretary to carry out her duties while pregnant.

Karoline Leavitt shares cryptic post about ‘unseen’ things after making shock personal admissionhttps://t.co/d6GSSPKSIS — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) March 9, 2026

Coming back to her cryptic post, as reported by the Irish Star, it quickly drew attention from netizens, especially because of its timing. At present, President Donald Trump is facing frequent criticism following his interactions with reporters and controversial statements.

One such instance, dated March 20, was captured during a C-SPAN broadcast, when Trump abruptly walked away from journalists who asked him about the White House South Lawn. Reporters also questioned him about the Iran situation. To this, Trump replied, “Oh, I think we’ve won.” He also added, “We’ve knocked out their navy, their air force, we’ve knocked out their anti-aircraft, we’ve knocked out everything. We’re roaming free. From a military standpoint, all they’re doing is clogging up the Strait. But from a military standpoint, they are finished.”

Nicholas Riccio and his wife Karoline Leavitt have a son named Nicholas Robert “Niko” Riccio, aged 17 months (born July 2024), and are expecting a baby daughter due in May 2026. Read more: https://t.co/doGFWQWvN8 pic.twitter.com/fdUvIjY5kb — Free Folk Nation (@FreeFolkNat) December 28, 2025

However, when asked how long the war situation would continue, Trump abruptly walked away, ending the conversation in the middle. This series is another example of high-profile instances surrounding Trump’s tirades.

Apart from this, the airport shutdown fiasco across the nation has also caused chaos among the citizens. Also, the Trump rants, these days, include fiery social media posts targeting rivals and political parties, making him a focal point of all discussions.